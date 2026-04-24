Tempus and USC Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate AI-Driven Precision Medicine

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, and the Keck School of Medicine of USC and Keck Medicine of USC, today announced a multi-faceted collaboration aimed at transforming patient care and accelerating research through the power of data and AI. This collaboration is designed to transform care delivery across more than 1.5 million annual patient visits to the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Keck Hospital of USC, USC Verdugo Hills and all USC-affiliated hospitals and clinics across Southern California.

The collaboration is built on four foundational pillars, co-created to drive clinical impact, research scale, and long-term innovation. These include clinical testing, which enables personalized medicine by integrating Tempus’ advanced molecular diagnostics and comprehensive genomic profiling into Keck Medicine’s clinical workflows; clinical trial matching, which automates the identification of eligible patients for targeted therapies and clinical trials through Tempus’ TIME Trial Program; clinical care gap pathways, which use AI-driven insights to identify and close gaps in patient care; and research collaboration and co-development, which accelerates the translation of academic insights into validated diagnostics and therapies while jointly developing AI tools that connect research discoveries to clinical care.

“By working closely with Tempus, and in collaboration with clinical, research, and operational leaders across USC, we are aligning research, clinical care, and innovation priorities that put the patient first,” said Vasiliki Anest, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. “Our patient-focused commitment is to ensure discoveries and clinical innovations move thoughtfully and responsibly into practice, expanding access to personalized care and clinical trials, supporting physicians, and improving patient outcomes.”

“We are tremendously excited to embark on this collaboration with USC, an institution that shares our commitment to advancing healthcare through data and technology,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. “By bringing together Tempus’ AI-powered platform with USC’s world-class research and clinical expertise, we have the opportunity to create a powerful, integrated ecosystem that meaningfully transforms care delivery.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcomes and benefits of the collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC and Keck Medicine of USC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com