TempraMed Expands Institutional Healthcare Network with Meuhedet Health Services, a Leading HMO in Israel, Covering over 1 Million Lives

Acceptance of TempraMed’s products by Meuhedet Health Services strengthens TempraMed’s B2B institutional commercialization strategy as the Company advances reimbursement initiatives and expands relationships with leading healthcare organizations globally

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical technology company transforming the storage and management of temperature-sensitive medications, is pleased to announce that its flagship VIVI Cap™ and VIVI Epi™ products have been accepted by, Israel's third-largest Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), serving more than one million insured members nationwide.The acceptance represents another significant milestone in TempraMed's institutional commercialization strategy, which is focused on driving adoption through healthcare organizations, insurers, payors, healthcare providers and government health systems rather than relying solely on traditional direct-to-consumer channels. Meuhedet operates an extensive healthcare network providing primary care, specialist care, diagnostics, pharmacy services, chronic disease management and digital healthcare solutions. Management believes its focus on innovation and integrated patient care aligns well with TempraMed's long-term vision for connected medication management through products such as VIVI Cap Smart™, which combines temperature protection with medication adherence tracking and digital patient engagement.saidTempraMed's commercialization strategy is centered on building long-term institutional relationships capable of delivering broad patient access, recurring product demand and reimbursement opportunities. The Company has established commercial relationships across multiple healthcare channels, including HMOs, insurers, national pharmacy distributors, medical distributors, government organizations and retail pharmacy networks.With this addition, TempraMed products have now been accepted by two of Israel's four national HMOs—Maccabi Healthcare Services and Meuhedet—providing institutional access to approximately 4 million insured lives. Combined with the Company working with Humana, one of the top five largest payors in the United States covering over 17 million lives, the Company continues to see meaningful traction within the institutional healthcare market.In addition to Meuhedet, TempraMed's combined commercial distribution network includes: Humana, MMS, Maccabi Healthcare Servicesas well as national retail pharmacy and e-commerce platforms including Walgreens, Walmart, Amazon and Target.Meuhedet Health Services is one of Israel's four national Health Maintenance Organizations operating under Israel's National Health Insurance Law. Serving more than one million insured members nationwide, Meuhedet provides comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, specialty medicine, diagnostics, chronic disease management, pharmacy services, telemedicine and digital healthcare through an extensive national network of clinics and healthcare professionals.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical technology company transforming the storage, protection and management of temperature-sensitive medications. The Company's patented portfolio of FDA-registered thermal protection solutions safeguards insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, epinephrine auto-injectors and other injectable medications without batteries, refrigeration or external power. TempraMed's commercial portfolio includes VIVI Cap™, VIVI Cap Smart™, VIVI Epi™ and VIVI Med™, supporting both personal medication protection and connected medication management. The Company is executing a global institutional commercialization strategy focused on healthcare organizations, insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, providers and distributors. Through strategic partnerships with leading healthcare organizations and retail pharmacy networks, TempraMed is working to expand patient access while advancing reimbursement pathways and building a scalable platform for recurring growth across the rapidly expanding market for temperature-sensitive medications.For more information, visitJulia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Brenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit