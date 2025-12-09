TempraMed Announces Strategic Agreement with Maccabi Healthcare Services, a Leading HMO with over 2.8 Million Patients

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) ("" or the ""), a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce a major commercial milestone as part of its broader global expansion strategy: its flagship products, the VIVI Cap and VIVI EPI, are now available through Maccabi Healthcare Services, Israel's second-largest health maintenance organization (HMO) serving over 2.8 million members.This commercial rollout marks a significant inflection point for TempraMed as it enters the next phase of its growth, scaling its innovative temperature-control platform through strategic healthcare partnerships and distribution channels globally. The Company has already sold over 120,000 devices globally and is sold through Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, McKesson, Cardinal Health and Humana (Top 5 largest Medical Payor in the United States).Designed to protect insulin and EpiPen™ pens from temperature extremes, the VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi use a unique and patented combination of deep vacuum insulator and phase-change materials to maintain a safe temperature range for "in use" injectables, without the need for batteries, refrigeration, or external power. This lightweight, reusable device empowers people with diabetes or others using injectables to live active, independent lives-whether at the beach, traveling, or during daily routines.The agreement with Maccabi exemplifies TempraMed's strategy to build a global, category-defining brand in personal medication protection, with a particular focus on chronic conditions such as diabetes, weight management, anaphylaxis where consistent medication efficacy is essential for quality of life and long-term outcomes.saidsaidTempraMed's pipeline includes expanded product formats for additional medication including GLP-1s and other biologics as well as blood transportation, and future digital models that integrate real-time tracking and personalized health data. With a clear path to meaningful revenue and cashflow positivity through institutional partnerships, growing consumer demand, and a differentiated IP-protected product line, TempraMed is positioned for significant growth in the rapidly expanding medtech and chronic care markets.Maccabi Healthcare Services is one of Israel's leading health maintenance organizations (HMO) serving over 2.8 million members nationwide. Maccabi is recognized as one of the most influential institutions shaping Israel's health system. Maccabi provides its members with top-tier medical services, emphasizing holistic health, promoting preventive health and medicine, Maccabi offers comprehensive services through a robust network of clinics, specialists and pharmacies. For more information visit:TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Brenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit