Telomir Pharmaceuticals Executes Binding LOI for Worldwide Rights to Telomir-1, Positioning the Company for Global Market Expansion and Value Growth

Unifying global IP rights and enabling up to $5 million in potential shareholder contributions, the agreement strengthens Telomir's foundation for partnerships, licensing, and long-term value creation.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that target epigenetic drivers of cancer, aging, and age-related disease, today announced that it has executed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to acquire TELI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., securing worldwide rights to its lead investigational therapy, Telomir-1.

The transaction aligns Telomir's U.S. rights with TELI's ex-U.S. intellectual property portfolio, which includes filings across Europe, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Israel, Australia, Argentina, Uruguay, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates-creating a single global owner positioned to capture the full commercial value of Telomir-1 across oncology, metabolic, and age-related diseases.

Under the LOI, each outstanding share of TELI common stock will be exchanged for shares of TELO common stock, with the exchange ratio determined by an independent valuation. The transaction also includes up to $5 million in potential contributions, in cash or cash equivalents, from certain TELI shareholders over the duration of the collaboration - $1 million at closing, $2 million upon IND acceptance, and $2 million upon Phase 1/2 initiation - providing additional funding to advance development of Telomir-1. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval.

Why Worldwide Rights Expand Value

Global oncology spend is accelerating: Cancer medicine spending reached $223 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach ~$409 billion by 2028; the U.S. represented roughly 45 percent ($99 billion in 2023) - meaning ex-U.S. markets now account for the majority of global oncology spend (IQVIA Global Oncology Trends 2024).

Age-related and metabolic markets add further upside: The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) drug market totaled $10.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to ~$18 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research 2024). Meanwhile, the global economic cost of diabetes, dementia, and neurodegenerative disease exceeds $2 trillion annually and continues to rise (IDF Diabetes Atlas 2023; Alzheimer’s Disease International 2023).

Investor takeaway: With worldwide rights, Telomir can now pursue global or regional partnerships, out-licensing, or asset-sale opportunities across markets where ex-U.S. demand exceeds U.S. demand - enhancing strategic flexibility and long-term enterprise value.

CEO Commentary

Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

"Executing this binding LOI to secure worldwide rights transforms Telomir-1 from a U.S.-focused asset into a global platform. Strategically, it gives us cleaner access to partnership, licensing, or even asset sale opportunities across continents. Economically, the addressable market outside the United States is larger than inside it. We believe this unified structure positions Telomir for significant long-term value creation as we continue advancing our epigenetic and longevity programs."

Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor of the Company, added:

"This global alignment enables us to plan development for true worldwide impact. It streamlines our path to explore Telomir-1 in oncology, metabolic, and degenerative diseases such as breast and pancreatic cancer, AMD, Progeria, Wilson's disease, and Type 2 diabetes, where our preclinical data already show compelling functional restoration."

Scientific and Market Context

Telomir-1 is an investigational oral small-molecule epigenetic therapy designed to reset abnormal DNA methylation patterns, stabilize telomeres, and restore proper gene regulation - addressing the root biological causes of cancer, aging, and degenerative disease rather than their downstream symptoms.

Across multiple preclinical models, Telomir-1 has shown activity at the intersection of epigenetic control, DNA methylation balance, telomere maintenance, metal regulation, and mitochondrial health - five cellular processes central to both oncologic and age-related disorders.

Representative findings include:

Oncology: In triple-negative breast (TNBC) and pancreatic cancer models, Telomir-1 produced a dose dependent loss of cancer-cell viability through iron-dependent mitochondrial and energy-pathway modulation. In prostate cancer , Telomir-1 reversed abnormal DNA methylation of tumor suppressor genes MASPIN, RASSF1A, and STAT1, reactivating natural anti-metastatic defenses.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Telomir-1 restored retinal structure and vision in a validated zebrafish model, demonstrating neuroprotective and regenerative effects.

Progeria & Werner Syndrome: In patient-derived Progeria (HGPS) cells, Telomir-1 normalized oxidative stress and mitochondrial instability. In nematode and zebrafish models of Werner-like accelerated aging, it extended lifespan, lengthened telomeres, reversed muscle degeneration, and reset molecular-age markers .

Wilson's Disease: In a genetic ATP7B-deficient (C271X⁻/⁻) zebrafish model, Telomir-1 produced dose-dependent restoration of neurological, hepatic, and renal function , reducing tremors four- to five-fold, halving hepatic copper accumulation, reversing liver and kidney pathology, normalizing ALT, AST, and bilirubin , and improving survival under copper stress.

Type 2 Diabetes: In a zebrafish model of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, Telomir-1 reversed hyperglycemia and insulin resistance to near pre-diabetic levels , significantly reduced HOMA-IR values , improved oral glucose tolerance, and increased survival. Mechanistically, Telomir-1 appears to normalize iron metabolism and reduce oxidative stress in pancreatic beta cells, directly addressing the root cause of insulin resistance.

Longevity & Healthspan: Using microfluidic C. elegans aging models developed with Nagi Bioscience SA, Telomir-1 extended lifespan, improved mobility, and reversed biological age markers, confirming its potential to enhance both longevity and healthspan.

Collectively, these data position Telomir-1 as a potential first-in-class DNA methylation reset and telomere stabilizing therapy with multi-system regenerative potential.

From a commercial perspective, unifying worldwide rights enables Telomir to access multi-hundred-billion-dollar opportunities. Global oncology spending alone is projected to exceed $400 billion by 2028 (IQVIA 2024), while the combined markets for AMD, diabetes, and neurodegenerative diseases surpass $1 trillion annually.

Key LOI Terms (Summary)

Structure: Stock-for-stock acquisition; exchange ratio determined by independent valuation.

Shareholder Contribution: A potential for up to $5 million in cash or cash equivalents over the duration of the collaboration- $1 million at closing; $2 million upon IND acceptance; $2 million upon Phase 1/2 initiation. Milestone shares allocated but not issued until funded.

Lockup: TELI shareholders subject to a six-month lockup on shares received.

Closing: Not contingent on milestone payments; subject to customary board, stockholder, regulatory, and due diligence conditions.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapies that target epigenetic drivers of cancer, aging, and age-related disease. Its lead candidate, Telomir-1, has demonstrated the ability to reset DNA methylation, stabilize telomeres, inhibit histone demethylases, and restore cellular energy and metabolic balance across multiple preclinical models. For more information, visit www.telomirpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, statements of Telomir's management or advisors related thereto, and the statements contained in the news story linked in this release contain "forward-looking statements," which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications, and the safety of Telomir-1.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which are on file with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

