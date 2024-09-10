Telo Genomics Assessing MRD Status in TELO-DMRD Study

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2024) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the “Company” or “Telo”) a biotech company developing the industry’s leading telomere technology platform with diagnostic and prognostic applications measuring genomic instability in oncology, is pleased to announce that it is evaluating its minimal residual disease (MRD) biomarker assay technologies in multiple myeloma (MM) patients as a part of the TELO-DMRD clinical validation study.

Telo’s MRD assays are being evaluated utilizing Adaptive Biotechnologies’ clonoSEQ assay technology as a component of Telo’s ongoing MRD clinical trial, TELO-DMRD (NCT05530096), being conducted with McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Telo will utilize clonoSEQ® assay technology to validate the sensitivity of its MRD assay and help to establish the clinical utility of TELO-DMRD for MRD enumeration. McGill is participating in the development of two MRD assessment prognostic tests with Telo Genomics.

Telo’s announced MRD evaluation study conducted with Adaptive Biotechnologies is planned to include up to ten patients that will be followed up over time. The study is open to expansion based on initial results. The first patient samples have already been analyzed.

Telo’s MRD clinical trials with McGill University have two objectives that will potentially enable the development of two prognostic tests for monitoring myeloma MRD. The two objectives include: i) identify and quantify the number of MRD cells circulating in the patient’s blood post marrow transplantation; and ii) profile the isolated circulating MRD cells using Telo’s proprietary technology TeloView to assess disease aggressiveness in each individual MRD cell. The two MRD tests are designed to be liquid biopsy-based, which is at the forefront of precision medicine.

“We are thrilled to use clonoSEQ in our study to validate the sensitivity of our MRD assay,” said Jay Wohlgemuth, MD, Managing Partner of Trusted Health Advisors, a strategic advisor to Telo. “clonoSEQ is widely accepted as the MRD industry leader in multiple myeloma with a routinely achieved sensitivity of beyond 10-6 and has gained the trust of the diagnostic community. This ongoing evaluation will potentially set the stage for Telo’s MRD genomic instability profiling assay to become a valuable clinical prognostic tool in multiple myeloma and other cancers.”

About MRD Assessment

Minimal residual disease (MRD) testing is emerging as an important tool in assessing treatment response and guiding therapeutic decisions in oncology. With advancements in drug development technologies, and a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, the MRD testing industry is expected to exhibit substantial global expansion in the coming years. The MRD global testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032 (Globe Newswire - August 14, 2023).

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team’s considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

