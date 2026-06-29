Telo Genomics Announces Termination of Investor Relations Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Telo Genomics Corp.(the "" or ""), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, announces that the investor relations consulting agreement with Sheridan Adams, LLC (""), as announced on March 31, 2026, has been terminated effective June 12, 2026. It was initially understood between the parties that this was a transitory role for Sheridan and was not intended to be long term. The Company wishes Sheridan well with its future endeavours.Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visitJohn PriceChief Financial Officer408-550-5767555 Richmond Street WestToronto, ON, Canada, M5V 3B1To view the source version of this press release, please visit