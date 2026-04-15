Telix Doses First Patient in Phase 3 IPAX-BrIGHT Trial of TLX101-Tx for Recurrent Glioblastoma

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”) today announces that the first patient has been dosed with TLX101-Tx (¹³¹I-iodofalan) in Telix’s pivotal IPAX BrIGHT trial1, marking the first radiopharmaceutical therapy to enter Phase 3 development for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The patient was dosed at Austin Health in Melbourne, Australia, under the supervision of Professor Hui Gan. IPAX BrIGHT is assessing the safety and efficacy of TLX101-Tx in combination with chemotherapy (lomustine), compared to chemotherapy alone. The global, multicenter, open-label study will enroll patients with radiographically confirmed recurrent glioblastoma at first recurrence.

Telix’s commitment to advancing care for patients with glioblastoma is driven by the significant unmet need in this space. In the past 25 years, only two drugs have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for glioblastoma2, and no standard treatment currently exists for recurrent disease. Patients therefore face limited treatment options after initial therapy. TLX101-Tx offers a novel approach by targeting the L-type amino acid transporter 1 (LAT1), a transporter that enables the radiopharmaceutical to cross the blood-brain barrier and delivers therapy directly to the tumor.

IPAX BrIGHT expands upon promising data from earlier trials in the recurrent glioblastoma setting, including IPAX-13, which reported a median overall survival (OS) of 13 months from the initiation of treatment with TLX101-Tx, or 23 months from initial diagnosis4. Preliminary results from the IPAX-Linz investigator-initiated trial of TLX101-Tx were consistent and confirmatory to IPAX-1, with a median OS of 12.4 months from initiation of treatment and 32.2 months from initial diagnosis5. Beyond the clinical trial setting, an early access program for TLX101-Tx in Europe has dosed 18 patients at first recurrence or later, further establishing the clinical utility of TLX101-Tx.

Professor Gan, Director of Cancer Clinical Trials at Austin Health, said, “Based on the prior safety profile and early efficacy data for TLX101-Tx in the IPAX-1 and IPAX-Linz studies, I am pleased to continue to explore this therapeutic modality in the first radiopharmaceutical pivotal trial in recurrent glioblastoma, where there are currently few effective treatment options.”

Dr. David N. Cade, Group Chief Medical Officer, Telix, added, “Through the IPAX BrIGHT trial, we aim to offer a new option for patients affected by glioblastoma. This registration-enabling study represents a major step forward in our mission to improve therapeutic options in neuro-oncology. With very limited innovation in treatment in recent decades, TLX101-Tx has the potential to become a first-in-class therapy that meaningfully improves patient outcomes.”

The IPAX BrIGHT study has received regulatory approval in Australia, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands with approval being sought in additional jurisdictions. Telix’s investigational PET6 imaging agent for glioma, TLX101-Px (floretyrosine F 18) will be used for patient selection in IPAX BrIGHT, as well as assessing metabolic tumor response according to PET RANO 1.07.

About TLX101-Tx

TLX101-Tx (131I-iodofalan) is a systemically administered radiopharmaceutical therapy that targets L-type amino acid transporter 1 (LAT1), which is typically over-expressed in glioblastoma. TLX101-Tx utilizes a small molecule approach due to the need to cross the blood brain barrier, the normal protective barrier that prevents many potential drug candidates entering the brain. In addition to the IPAX-1 and IPAX-Linz studies, TLX101-Tx is also under investigation in the IPAX-2 Phase 1 study in combination with post-surgical standard of care treatment in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma8. TLX101-Tx has received orphan drug designation in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of glioma. TLX101-Tx and TLX101-Px have not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

About glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM), is a high-grade glioma and the most common and aggressive form of primary brain cancer, with approximately 22,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the U.S.9. The mainstay of treatment for GBM comprises surgical resection, followed by combined radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Despite such treatment, recurrence occurs in almost all patients10, with an expected survival duration of 12-15 months from diagnosis11.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals with the goal of addressing significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne (Australia) with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland) and Japan. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Telix Investor Relations (Global)



Ms. Kyahn Williamson

SVP Investor Relations and

Corporate Communications

kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com



Telix Investor Relations (U.S.)



Ms. Annie Kasparian

Director Investor Relations and

Corporate Communications

annie.kasparian@telixpharma.com Telix Investor Relations (Australia)



Ms. Charlene Jaw

Associate Director Investor

Relations

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