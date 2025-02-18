SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Teleflex to Present at the Raymond James & Associates 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

February 18, 2025 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), will be presenting at the Raymond James & Associates 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, FL, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 3:25 p.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying slide presentation, will be available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Contacts:
Teleflex
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development
investor.relations@teleflex.com
610-948-2836

