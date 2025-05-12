SUBSCRIBE
Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

May 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2025.

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Contacts:
Teleflex
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investor.relations@teleflex.com
610-948-2836


Pennsylvania
