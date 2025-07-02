Tekton Research Partners With Summit Clinical Research to Expand Into MASH/NASH Trials

Initial Collaboration Launches at Yukon, OK Site

Tekton Research is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Summit Clinical Research, a leading Integrated Research Organization focused on solving the challenges of MASH/NASH clinical trials. The collaboration marks Tekton's entry into MASH (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis) research, further expanding the company's cardiometabolic clinical trial capabilities.

The partnership will launch at Tekton's Yukon, OK research site under the direction of Principal Investigator Dr. Robert Lockwood. Summit Clinical Research brings extensive experience and a proven model for optimizing site readiness, streamlining protocol implementation, and mentoring research staff and investigators. Their tailored support spans everything from PI onboarding and training to regulatory and operational site preparation - ensuring each partner site is well-positioned for success.

"We're thrilled to partner with Summit Clinical Research as we expand into MASH/NASH trials," said Taryn Collett, Chief Operating Officer at Tekton Research. "With Summit's guidance and infrastructure, we're building on our strengths in cardiometabolic research to tackle one of the most pressing and complex conditions affecting patients today."

MASH trials are known for their complexity, often requiring highly coordinated processes and deep protocol familiarity. Summit's mission is to help sites implement efficient processes and deliver high-quality data while guiding principal investigators and clinical teams through the nuances of MASH trial execution.

Summit's network of research sites has grown from an initial group of 15 to more than 100 locations across nine countries, making it one of the most experienced organizations supporting MASH research worldwide. By partnering with Tekton, Summit continues its commitment to mentoring high-performing research teams and extending its reach to sites and regions with strong clinical foundations and patient access.

"We're excited to welcome Tekton Research to our network as our first site in Oklahoma," said Brandon Early, President at Summit Clinical Research. "Their proven capabilities in clinical trial operations and therapeutic alignment with cardiometabolic disease make them an ideal partner in advancing MASH studies."

As Tekton embarks on this new chapter, the organization remains focused on bringing cutting-edge research opportunities to diverse patient populations and driving progress in areas of critical need.

About Tekton Research

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-state clinical research site network conducting Phase 1-4 trials in CNS, cardiometabolic, general medicine and infectious disease. Led by seasoned professionals and nationally recognized KOLs, Tekton delivers scientific rigor and operational excellence across trials of any size. The company partners with sponsors, CROs, and biopharma to accelerate the development of new therapies while maintaining a strong commitment to patient-centered care.

About Summit Clinical Research

Summit Clinical Research is a premier international Integrated Research Organization (IRO) offering a full suite of services to support clinical development. With a network of 120 sites, Summit has been instrumental in advancing MASH and liver disease trials-consistently enrolling more than 50% of patients in global MASH studies while maintaining one of the lowest screening failure rates, significantly reducing costs for sponsors. Building on this success, Summit has expanded into obesity, cardiovascular disease, and Alzheimer's - therapeutic areas well represented in its database and site network. Backed by leading KOLs, Summit has submitted over 500 abstracts and papers through direct efforts of its network and expert investigators.

