Teknova Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third quarter 2025 total revenue was $10.5 million, up 9% from prior year

Achieves five consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth

Company reaffirms 2025 revenue guidance of $39-42 million

HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We had a strong third quarter, our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, despite a very challenging funding backdrop for small- to mid-size biotech companies,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer at Teknova. “Notwithstanding those challenges, the number of our Clinical Solutions customers continues to rise. We believe that our relationships with those customers, paired with our diverse Lab Essentials product portfolio and customer base, position us for long-term, sustainable, above-market growth.”

Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “Compared to 2024, we delivered 9% revenue growth in the third quarter 2025, while Adjusted EBITDA improved and Free Cash Outflow was the same as last year. The Company is performing well operationally, and revenue from sales of our Lab Essentials products more than offset lagging Clinical Solutions sales. We therefore reiterate our 2025 revenue guidance of $39-42 million, while we continue to anticipate full-year Free Cash Outflow of less than $12 million,” he explained.

Corporate and Financial Updates

Third quarter 2025 total revenue of $10.5 million, up 9% from the third quarter 2024

Revenue was up year-over-year for each of the past five consecutive quarters

Total cash and short-term investments were $22.1 million and total borrowings were $13.2 million at the end of the third quarter 2025



Revenue for the Third Quarter 2025

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Lab Essentials $ 8,308 $ 7,161 $ 24,217 $ 22,065 Clinical Solutions 1,706 1,964 4,928 5,247 Other 440 451 1,391 1,168 Total revenue $ 10,454 $ 9,576 $ 30,536 $ 28,480

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter 2025 was $10.5 million, up 9% compared to $9.6 million in the third quarter 2024. Lab Essentials revenue was $8.3 million in the third quarter 2025, up 16% compared to $7.2 million in the third quarter 2024. Clinical Solutions revenue was $1.7 million in the third quarter 2025, down 13% compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter 2024.

Gross profit for the third quarter 2025 was $3.2 million, compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter 2024. Gross margin for the third quarter 2025 was 30.7%, compared to 0.9% in the third quarter 2024. The increase was primarily driven by $2.8 million of non-recurring and non-cash charges during the third quarter 2024 related to the disposal of expired inventory and write down of excess inventory. Excluding those non-recurring and non-cash charges, gross profit would have been $2.9 million and gross margin would have been 29.8%, respectively, in the third quarter 2024. The improvement in gross margin from 29.8% to 30.7% was driven primarily by higher revenue.

Operating expenses for the third quarter 2025 were $7.2 million, compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter 2024. The decrease was driven by an overall net reduction in general and administrative spending.

Net loss for the third quarter 2025 was $4.3 million, or negative $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $7.6 million, or negative $0.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2025 was negative $1.6 million, compared to negative $5.0 million for the third quarter 2024. Free Cash Outflow was $2.4 million for the third quarter 2025, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter 2024. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Reiterates 2025 Outlook

Teknova reiterates its fiscal 2025 outlook for revenue and Free Cash Outflow. The Company continues to anticipate total revenue of $39 million to $42 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The Company also anticipates Free Cash Outflow of less than $12 million for 2025.

Upcoming Investor Conference Attendance

Craig-Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference (New York, NY)

November 18, 2025

Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2025 (Nashville, TN)

November 19, 2025

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

December 4, 2025

Conference Call and Webcast

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live webcast, listeners can log onto the call from the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website or by using this link . If you would like to participate in the call, please register for the webcast here to receive a unique PIN number and dial-in information. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture and cryopreservation media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of its business and the effectiveness of its business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow (Outflow).

Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that Teknova does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance.

Teknova continues to define Free Cash Flow (Outflow) as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

Teknova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow (Outflow) in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in Teknova’s industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in Teknova’s operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of Teknova’s core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Teknova’s anticipated total revenue, including expectations for 2025 revenue and Free Cash Outflow guidance, and other statements about Teknova’s business prospects, including about Teknova’s profitability, strategy of managing operating expenses, and long-term growth strategy. The words without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Teknova’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, demand for Teknova’s products (including the potential delay to or pausing of customer orders); Teknova’s assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across its target customer base; Teknova’s cash flows and revenue growth rate; Teknova’s supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing, and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties, including those related to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Teknova’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Teknova’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although Teknova believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, Teknova does not know whether its expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which Teknova makes only as of the date hereof, even if they are repeated by Teknova subsequently. Teknova does not intend and shall have no obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact

Matt Lowell

Chief Financial Officer

matt.lowell@teknova.com

+1 831-637-1100

Media Contact

Jennifer Henry

Senior Vice President, Marketing

jenn.henry@teknova.com

+1 831-313-1259

ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 10,454 $ 9,576 $ 30,536 $ 28,480 Cost of sales 7,248 9,486 20,339 23,377 Gross profit 3,206 90 10,197 5,103 Operating expenses: Research and development 542 627 1,675 2,165 Sales and marketing 1,747 1,640 4,960 4,763 General and administrative 4,647 4,968 15,068 17,832 Amortization of intangible assets 287 287 861 861 Total operating expenses 7,223 7,522 22,564 25,621 Loss from operations (4,017 ) (7,432 ) (12,367 ) (20,518 ) Other expenses, net Interest expense, net (190 ) (141 ) (499 ) (558 ) Other adjustment to loan exit fee — — 485 — Total other expenses, net (190 ) (141 ) (14 ) (558 ) Loss before income taxes (4,207 ) (7,573 ) (12,381 ) (21,076 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 79 (8 ) 120 (50 ) Net loss $ (4,286 ) $ (7,565 ) $ (12,501 ) $ (21,026 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted 53,516,986 51,821,395 53,462,768 44,520,132





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

As of September 30, As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,204 $ 3,708 Short-term investments, held -to-maturity 18,912 26,688 Accounts receivable, net 5,135 4,312 Inventories, net 6,914 6,801 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,398 1,267 Total current assets 36,563 42,776 Property, plant, and equipment, net 42,623 45,753 Operating right-of-use lease assets 14,894 15,767 Intangible assets, net 12,230 13,091 Other non-current assets 1,315 1,382 Total assets $ 107,625 $ 118,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,084 $ 825 Accrued liabilities 3,966 4,541 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,886 1,800 Current portion of long-term debt — 4,045 Total current liabilities 6,936 11,211 Deferred tax liabilities 946 827 Other accrued liabilities — 10 Long-term debt, net 13,076 9,443 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,017 14,884 Total liabilities 34,975 36,375 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 203,681 200,924 Accumulated deficit (131,032 ) (118,531 ) Total stockholders’ equity 72,650 82,394 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 107,625 $ 118,769





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net loss $ (4,286 ) $ (7,565 ) $ (12,501 ) $ (21,026 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 22 5 71 61 Inventory reserve 732 3,339 1,657 4,235 Depreciation and amortization 1,591 1,671 4,761 4,933 Stock-based compensation 850 760 2,652 2,900 Deferred taxes 78 (8 ) 119 (52 ) Accrued interest income on short-term investments (62 ) (118 ) (8 ) (118 ) Amortization of discount on short-term investments (153 ) — (508 ) — Amortization of debt financing costs 44 103 173 291 Other adjustment to loan exit fee — — (485 ) — Non-cash lease expense 31 46 92 140 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment — — 19 49 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17 ) (13 ) (894 ) (718 ) Inventories (36 ) (26 ) (1,770 ) (315 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,424 ) (1,356 ) (1,464 ) (943 ) Other non-current assets 33 128 67 334 Accounts payable (136 ) (41 ) 244 (430 ) Accrued liabilities 753 1,040 (399 ) (724 ) Other — (24 ) (10 ) (72 ) Cash used in operating activities (1,980 ) (2,059 ) (8,184 ) (11,455 ) Investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (3,973 ) (25,428 ) (13,708 ) (25,428 ) Maturities of short-term investments 6,000 — 22,000 — Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment — — — 125 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (387 ) (331 ) (800 ) (558 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,640 (25,759 ) 7,492 (25,861 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from equity financing, net — 15,141 — 15,104 Proceeds from long-term debt — — 1,110 — Payment of exit fee costs — — (1,110 ) — Proceeds from financed insurance premiums 333 385 333 385 Repayment of financed insurance premiums (94 ) (163 ) (150 ) (572 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 29 4 49 4 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan — — 56 81 Payment of debt issuance costs — — (100 ) (25 ) Cash used in financing activities 268 15,367 188 14,977 Change in cash and cash equivalents (72 ) (12,451 ) (504 ) (22,339 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,276 18,596 3,708 28,484 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,204 $ 6,145 $ 3,204 $ 6,145





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss – as reported $ (4,286 ) $ (7,565 ) $ (12,501 ) $ (21,026 ) Add back: Interest expense, net (190 ) (141 ) (499 ) (558 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 79 (8 ) 120 (50 ) Depreciation expense 1,304 1,384 3,900 4,072 Amortization of intangible assets 287 287 861 861 EBITDA $ (2,426 ) $ (5,761 ) $ (7,121 ) $ (15,585 ) Other and non-recurring expenses: Stock-based compensation expense 850 760 2,652 2,900 Severance pay and other termination benefits — — — 1,287 Other adjustment to loan exit fee — — (485 ) — Loss contingency — — — 73 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,576 ) $ (5,001 ) $ (4,954 ) $ (11,325 )





For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash used in operating activities $ (1,980 ) $ (2,059 ) $ (8,184 ) $ (11,455 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (387 ) (331 ) (800 ) (558 ) Free Cash Flow $ (2,367 ) $ (2,390 ) $ (8,984 ) $ (12,013 )





