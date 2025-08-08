Teknova Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter 2025 total revenue was $10.3 million, up 7% from prior year

Achieves four consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth

Company reaffirms 2025 revenue guidance of $39-42 million

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Despite continued uncertainty in the macroenvironment, we delivered another strong quarter of results, with improvements in both the top and bottom lines,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer at Teknova. “We continue to believe that the investments we’ve made in our operational and commercial infrastructure, combined with our diverse product portfolio and customer base, position Teknova for sustainable, above-market growth over the long-term.”

Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “Compared to 2024, we delivered 7% revenue growth in the second quarter 2025 along with significant improvements in adjusted EBITDA and free cash outflow. We believe the Company is well positioned to maintain its momentum. We therefore reiterate our 2025 revenue guidance of $39-42 million and continue to anticipate full-year free cash outflow of less than $12 million,” he explained.

Corporate and Financial Updates

Second quarter 2025 total revenue of $10.3 million, up 7% from the second quarter 2024

Revenue was up year-over-year for each of the past four consecutive quarters

Total cash and short-term investments were $24.0 million and total borrowings were $13.2 million at the end of the second quarter 2025





Revenue for the Second Quarter 2025

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Lab Essentials $ 7,792 $ 7,638 $ 15,909 $ 14,904 Clinical Solutions 2,060 1,565 3,222 3,283 Other 435 411 951 717 Total revenue $ 10,287 $ 9,614 $ 20,082 $ 18,904

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter 2025 was $10.3 million, up 7% compared to $9.6 million in the second quarter 2024. Lab Essentials revenue was $7.8 million in the second quarter 2025, up 2% compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter 2024. Clinical Solutions revenue was $2.1 million in the second quarter 2025, up 32% compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter 2024.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2025 was $4.0 million, compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter 2024. Gross margin for the second quarter 2025 was 38.7%, compared to 29.2% in the second quarter 2024. The increase in gross margin was driven by manufacturing efficiency gains and higher revenue.

Operating expenses for the second quarter 2025 were $7.4 million, compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter 2024. Excluding a non-recurring charge of $0.1 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024 related to a loss contingency, operating expenses were down $0.5 million. The decrease was driven by reduced spending, primarily on insurance and facility costs.

Net loss for the second quarter 2025 was $3.6 million, or negative $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or negative $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2025 was negative $0.8 million, compared to negative $2.6 million for the second quarter 2024. Free Cash Flow was negative $2.3 million for the second quarter 2025, compared to negative $3.0 million for the second quarter 2024. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Reiterates 2025 Outlook

Teknova reiterates its fiscal 2025 outlook for revenue and free cash outflow. The Company continues to anticipate total revenue of $39 million to $42 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The Company also anticipates free cash outflow of less than $12 million for 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast

Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the live webcast, listeners can log onto the call from the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website or by using this link . If you would like to participate in the call, please register for the webcast here to receive a unique PIN number and dial-in information. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture and cryopreservation media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of its business and the effectiveness of its business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow.

Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that Teknova does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance.

Teknova continues to define Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities plus purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

Teknova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in Teknova’s industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in Teknova’s operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of Teknova’s core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Teknova’s anticipated total revenue, including expectations for 2025 revenue and free cash outflow guidance, and other statements about Teknova’s business prospects, including about Teknova’s profitability, strategy of managing operating expenses, and long-term growth strategy. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Teknova’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, demand for Teknova’s products (including the potential delay to or pausing of customer orders); Teknova’s assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across its target customer base; Teknova’s cash flows and revenue growth rate; Teknova’s supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing, and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties, including those related to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; reliance on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of Teknova’s revenue; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Teknova’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Teknova’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although Teknova believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, Teknova does not know whether its expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by Teknova on its website or otherwise. Teknova does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact

Matt Lowell

Chief Financial Officer

matt.lowell@teknova.com

+1 831-637-1100

Media Contact

Jennifer Henry

Senior Vice President, Marketing

jenn.henry@teknova.com

+1 831-313-1259

ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 10,287 $ 9,614 $ 20,082 $ 18,904 Cost of sales 6,303 6,810 13,091 13,891 Gross profit 3,984 2,804 6,991 5,013 Operating expenses: Research and development 581 678 1,133 1,538 Sales and marketing 1,573 1,456 3,213 3,123 General and administrative 4,929 5,483 10,421 12,864 Amortization of intangible assets 287 287 574 574 Total operating expenses 7,370 7,904 15,341 18,099 Loss from operations (3,386 ) (5,100 ) (8,350 ) (13,086 ) Other income (expenses), net Interest expense, net (165 ) (272 ) (309 ) (417 ) Other adjustment to loan exit fee — — 485 — Total other income (expenses), net (165 ) (272 ) 176 (417 ) Loss before income taxes (3,551 ) (5,372 ) (8,174 ) (13,503 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 19 (8 ) 41 (42 ) Net loss $ (3,570 ) $ (5,364 ) $ (8,215 ) $ (13,461 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted 53,448,736 40,853,882 53,435,210 40,829,383





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,276 $ 3,708 Short-term investments, held -to-maturity 20,724 26,688 Accounts receivable, net 5,140 4,312 Inventories, net 7,610 6,801 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,307 1,267 Total current assets 38,057 42,776 Property, plant, and equipment, net 43,605 45,753 Operating right-of-use lease assets 14,960 15,767 Intangible assets, net 12,517 13,091 Other non-current assets 1,348 1,382 Total assets $ 110,487 $ 118,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,204 $ 825 Accrued liabilities 3,388 4,541 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,886 1,800 Current portion of long-term debt — 4,045 Total current liabilities 6,478 11,211 Deferred tax liabilities 868 827 Other accrued liabilities — 10 Long-term debt, net 13,032 9,443 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,052 14,884 Total liabilities 34,430 36,375 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 202,802 200,924 Accumulated deficit (126,746 ) (118,531 ) Total stockholders’ equity 76,057 82,394 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 110,487 $ 118,769





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net loss $ (3,570 ) $ (5,364 ) $ (8,215 ) $ (13,461 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 4 49 49 56 Inventory reserve 488 987 925 896 Depreciation and amortization 1,590 1,626 3,170 3,262 Stock-based compensation 950 833 1,802 2,140 Deferred taxes 20 (9 ) 41 (44 ) Accrued interest income on short-term investments 108 — 54 — Amortization of discount on short-term investments (171 ) — (355 ) — Amortization of debt financing costs 43 104 129 188 Other adjustment to loan exit fee — — (485 ) — Non-cash lease expense 31 47 61 94 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 19 — 19 49 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 472 (86 ) (877 ) (705 ) Inventories (1,525 ) (767 ) (1,734 ) (289 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (36 ) 239 (40 ) 413 Other non-current assets (29 ) 89 34 206 Accounts payable (360 ) (522 ) 380 (389 ) Accrued liabilities (135 ) (40 ) (1,152 ) (1,764 ) Other — (24 ) (10 ) (48 ) Cash used in operating activities (2,101 ) (2,838 ) (6,204 ) (9,396 ) Investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (7,765 ) — (9,735 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 10,000 — 16,000 — Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment — — — 125 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (207 ) (115 ) (413 ) (227 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,028 (115 ) 5,852 (102 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — — 1,110 — Payment of exit fee costs — — (1,110 ) — Payments related to equity financing — — — (37 ) Repayment of financed insurance premiums — (103 ) (56 ) (409 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16 — 20 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 56 81 56 81 Payment of debt issuance costs (100 ) (25 ) (100 ) (25 ) Cash used in financing activities (28 ) (47 ) (80 ) (390 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (101 ) (3,000 ) (432 ) (9,888 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,377 21,596 3,708 28,484 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,276 $ 18,596 $ 3,276 $ 18,596





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss – as reported $ (3,570 ) $ (5,364 ) $ (8,215 ) $ (13,461 ) Add back: Interest expense, net (165 ) (272 ) (309 ) (417 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 19 (8 ) 41 (42 ) Depreciation expense 1,303 1,339 2,596 2,688 Amortization of intangible assets 287 287 574 574 EBITDA $ (1,796 ) $ (3,474 ) $ (4,695 ) $ (9,824 ) Other and non-recurring expenses: Stock-based compensation expense 950 833 1,802 2,140 Severance pay and other termination benefits — — — 1,287 Other adjustment to loan exit fee — — (485 ) — Loss contingency — 73 — 73 Adjusted EBITDA $ (846 ) $ (2,568 ) $ (3,378 ) $ (6,324 )





For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash used in operating activities $ (2,101 ) $ (2,838 ) $ (6,204 ) $ (9,396 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (207 ) (115 ) (413 ) (227 ) Free Cash Flow $ (2,308 ) $ (2,953 ) $ (6,617 ) $ (9,623 )

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.