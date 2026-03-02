SUBSCRIBE
Tectonic Therapeutic to Participate in March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in March 2026.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
  
Date:March 4, 2026
Time:11:10 AM EST
Location:Boston, MA
Format:Fireside Chat
Presenters:Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast:Link
  
Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
  
Date:
March 11, 2026
Time:
1:40 PM EST
Location:
Miami, FL
Format:
Fireside Chat
Presenters:
Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer
Webcast:
Link


The live fireside chats can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at www.tectonictx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

The Tectonic management team will host one-on-one meetings during the two conferences. Interested investors should contact their TD Cowen and Leerink representatives to schedule meetings.

About Tectonic
Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of GPCRs. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contacts:

Investors:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
(914) 204-6412
kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com

Massachusetts Events
