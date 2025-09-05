Following their California launch last month, Teal is expanding to bring at-home cervical cancer screening to millions more women.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teal Health ®, a women's health company and the inventor of the Teal Wand™ - the first and only FDA-authorized self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening, today announced it is expanding its footprint to New York and Florida. This comes just weeks after Teal's launch in California, marking rapid momentum to meet rising demand and support a growing waitlist of women eager to access the service.

Teal Health is Now Available in New York and Florida , Meeting Rising Demand for At-Home Cervical Cancer Screening

Driven by strong interest and consistent 5-star reviews from early users, the expansion underscores the shift that women are ready for a new option that is accurate, private, and designed for them. Among Teal's early customers, 52% were overdue for a cervical cancer screening, and 19% had never been screened before—even though most are well within screening age. These numbers highlight the urgent need for new, accessible solutions and demonstrate the critical role Teal plays in closing screening gaps. Together, California, New York, and Florida represent more than 15 million women of screening age who now have access to the Teal Wand and Teal's virtual telehealth services.

"We've heard our waitlisters loud and clear," said Kara Egan, CEO and Co-Founder of Teal Health. "Expanding into New York and Florida is a direct response to the demand we've seen in these regions. We're excited to bring our comfortable and convenient at-home screening to more women."

Cervical cancer screening, most commonly known as a Pap test, is an essential part of women's health, yet the traditional in-office exam is often uncomfortable and inconvenient. Teal offers a new approach - an at-home screening method that is clinically proven to be as accurate as a doctor's visit, and a preferred screening method by 94% of women.

The Teal Wand is a prescription device for individuals at average risk. National screening guidelines determine medical eligibility. The at-home screening includes both the Teal Wand collection kit and an end-to-end telehealth service providing virtual access to Teal Medical providers who prescribe the kit, review the results from the lab, and support women throughout their at-home screening experience, including the coordination of any follow-up care if needed.

With the Teal Wand, the sample is tested for HPV (human papillomavirus), the virus that causes nearly all cervical cancers, using the same highly accurate HPV test that medical guidelines recommend for cervical cancer screening. The Teal Wand simply provides a different method of sample collection - enabling women to conveniently collect their own sample from the privacy of their home and mail it to be tested at a certified lab.

"Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet too many women face obstacles that keep them from getting screened," said Dr. Liz Swenson, Medical Director at Teal Health. "By bringing the Teal Wand to New York and Florida, we're making it easier for women to take control of their own health with a screening option that is not only accurate, but also comfortable and convenient. Expanding access here is an important step toward closing critical gaps in care and ensuring more women are protected against this disease."

This quick expansion underscores Teal's momentum and commitment to serving people nationwide. Teal Health's at-home screening and telehealth services are now available to residents of New York, Florida, and California, with more states to follow soon. The at-home screening kit is available on getteal.com and can be accessed through in-network insurance plans, credit card payment, or with an HSA/FSA payment. Women outside these states can also check medical eligibility to see if the Teal Wand is right for them and then join the waitlist to be notified when Teal Health is available in their state.

About Teal Health

Teal Health is a woman-led company on a mission to improve women's healthcare experiences – starting with the first FDA-authorized vaginal self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening. By creating the option for a woman to screen for cervical cancer from the comfort of home with virtual support and personalized follow-up when needed, Teal can increase access to this life-saving cancer screening. Teal Health is a member of the Cervical Cancer Roundtable, a joint collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Moonshot, a coalition of industry leaders with the goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health concern in the US. To learn more, visit www.getteal.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teal-health-is-now-available-in-new-york-and-florida-meeting-rising-demand-for-at-home-cervical-cancer-screening-302546834.html

SOURCE Teal Health