TCT 2026 Clinical Data Reveals 84% Reporting Gap in Aortic Valve Calcification, Highlighting the Potential of Nanox.AI’s AVC Solution

TIME Best Inventions 2026 TIME Best Inventions 2026

Nanox.AI's Investigational AVC Solution Demonstrated 98.3% Sensitivity and 96.6% Specificity in Evaluable CT Scans .

Findings Highlight the Potential of AI to Identify Previously Unreported Aortic Valve Calcification Using Existing Routine CT Scans .

Findings published in the peer-reviewed journal JACC: Advances.





PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 2, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanox Imaging Ltd. (“Nanox” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced that updated clinical data on Nanox AI Ltd’s ("Nanox.AI") aortic valve calcification (AVC) AI solution was presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Conference, taking place October 31 to November 3, 2026, in San Diego, California.

Nanox.AI’s HealthAVC solution is intended to serve as a non-invasive, post-processing software application that detects and quantifies calcified plaques in the aortic valve. The software analyzes non-gated, non-contrast chest computed tomography (CT) images acquired during routine clinical care and provides a numeric aortic valve calcium score, a sex-based categorization, and a visual indication of the result. The HealthAVC device is being developed for the use by clinicians to assist in the detection and quantification of aortic valve calcification, supporting early identification of patients who may benefit from cardiovascular evaluation, ongoing monitoring, and potential consideration for TAVR. The solution is under development and is not yet cleared for clinical use or commercially available.

“The low reporting rate may reflect the fact that most CT scans were performed for unrelated indications, alongside challenges in assessing aortic valve calcification and the lack of clearly defined clinical pathways for incidental findings,” said Ofir Koren, MD, FACC, FESC, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Director, Cardiovascular Innovation Program of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, consultant to Nanox.AI and lead author of the study. “AI-based clinical decision support could help address these challenges by providing consistent detection and quantitative assessment, potentially improving the recognition and reporting of AVC in routine practice. At the same time, we need to establish clearer, evidence-based recommendations for further evaluation and follow-up, particularly for patients with high calcium burden or findings suggestive of severe aortic stenosis.”

The data was also published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

The TCT abstract, “AI-Detected Aortic Valve Calcification on Routine Chest CT Reveals a Large Hidden Population at Risk for Severe Aortic Stenosis,” was presented by Ofir Koren on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The study analyzed non-contrast chest CT from 440 evaluable adults aged 50 and older and compared AI findings with routine radiology reports.

Key findings highlight an opportunity for AI-assisted detection

A substantial documentation gap: 145 of 172 manually confirmed AVC-positive scans (84.3%) did not explicitly mention AVC in the original radiology report. This is a reporting measure, not a radiologists’ diagnostic-error rate.

Detection of undocumented AVC: HealthAVC V1.0 identified 142 of these 145 cases (97.9%). Across all 440 evaluable scans, sensitivity was 98.3% (169/172) and specificity was 96.6% (259/268).

Important workflow limitation: 56 of 496 submitted scans (11.3%) were non-evaluable. Counting manually positive rejected scans as missed yielded end-to-end sensitivity of 89.9% (169/188).

Broader clinical context: Expert manual scoring identified two cases meeting sex-specific severe AVC thresholds. Among 86 AI-positive patients with clinically obtained echocardiography within ±365 days, 10 had mild-or-greater aortic stenosis. These selected data do not establish clinical benefit or a need for intervention.

Nanox.AI’s HealthAVC solution will be highlighted at the RSNA 2026 Annual Meeting on the Innovation Theater; Tuesday, December 1 | 11:00am

Schedule a meeting with Nanox at RSNA 2026| Booth #1759: https://www.nanox.vision/rsna2026

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC X, a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system designed to make advanced 3D imaging accessible in more clinical settings; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provides access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

The Nanox.ARC X was selected as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.nanox.vision.

About Nanox.AI

Nanox.AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox.AI solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI, Nanox.AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision/ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of Nanox’s liquidity to pursue its complete business objectives, and substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; (iv) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (v) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (vi) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vii) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (viii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (ix) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (x) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (xi) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xii) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xiii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com

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