Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Multiple Encore Presentations Supporting TSHA-102 Rett Syndrome Clinical Program at the 55th Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA) (Taysha or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced multiple encore presentations supporting its TSHA-102 program in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome at the 55th Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting, taking place in Montréal, Québec, Canada, from October 14 – 17, 2026.

The presentations will highlight data previously shared at the 2026 International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Scientific Meeting. IRSF poster presentations are available on Taysha’s website.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Multi-Domain Functional Gains Following TSHA-102 Gene Therapy Across the Rett Syndrome Lifespan: Safety and Efficacy Results from the REVEAL Part A Phase 1/2 Trial of TSHA-102 in Pediatric and Adolescent/Adult Cohorts

Date/Time: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 12:30–1:45 PM ET

Presenter: Elsa Rossignol, M.D., FRCP, FAAP, Professor in Neuroscience and Pediatrics at the Université de Montréal, Director of the Rett Multidisciplinary Clinic of the CHU Sainte-Justine and a Principal Investigator of the REVEAL trial

Poster Presentations:

Posters will be presented on Thursday, October 15, from 12:30–1:45 PM ET and from 5:30–7:00 PM ET.

Title: The Developmental Plateau in Rett Syndrome: New Insights from the Natural History Study Inform Novel Interventional Study Designs

Poster Number: 262

Presenter: Minna Montgomery, Medical Office Chief of Staff and Head of Program Management Office, Taysha Gene Therapies

Title: Establishing the Rett Syndrome Developmental Milestone Assessment (RS-DMA) as a Primary Endpoint for Interventional Studies

Poster Number: 272

Presenter: Tessa Clarkson, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO, Psychlomere, LLC

Title: Multi-Domain Functional Gains Following TSHA-102 Gene Therapy Across the Rett Syndrome Lifespan: Safety and Efficacy Results from the REVEAL Part A Phase 1/2 Trial of TSHA-102 in Pediatric and Adolescent/Adult Cohorts

Poster Number: 264

Presenter: Jason Cataldo, D.O., Vice President, Clinical Development and Safety Science, Taysha Gene Therapies

Company-Hosted Symposium:

Title: Rett Syndrome Across the Disease Continuum: From Natural History to Patient-Centered Innovation

Date/Time: Friday, October 16, 2026, 12:00–1:00 PM ET

Presenters:

Elsa Rossignol, M.D., FRCP, FAAP, Professor in Neuroscience and Pediatrics at the Université de Montréal, Director of the Rett Multidisciplinary Clinic of the CHU Sainte-Justine and a Principal Investigator of the REVEAL trial

Jeffrey Neul, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, Annette Schaffer Eskind Chair, Professor at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who served as Administrative Head of the Rett Syndrome Natural History Study

Tessa Clarkson, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO, Psychlomere, LLC



About TSHA-102

TSHA-102 is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 investigational gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome. Designed as a one-time treatment, TSHA-102 aims to address the genetic root cause of the disease by delivering a functional form of MECP2 to cells in the CNS. TSHA-102 utilizes a novel miRNA-Responsive Auto-Regulatory Element (miRARE) technology designed to mediate levels of MECP2 in the CNS on a cell-by-cell basis without risk of overexpression. TSHA-102 has received Breakthrough Therapy, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track and Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA, Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission and Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway designation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

About Rett Syndrome

Rett syndrome is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked MECP2 gene encoding methyl CpG-binding protein 2 (MeCP2), which is essential for regulating neuronal and synaptic function in the brain. The disorder is characterized by loss of communication and hand function, slowing and/or regression of development, motor and respiratory impairment, seizures, intellectual disabilities and shortened life expectancy. Rett syndrome progression is divided into four key stages, beginning with early onset stagnation at 6 to 18 months of age followed by rapid regression, plateau and late motor deterioration. Rett syndrome primarily occurs in females and is one of the most common genetic causes of severe intellectual disability. Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies that treat the genetic root cause of the disease. Rett syndrome caused by a pathogenic/likely pathogenic MECP2 mutation is estimated to affect between 15,000 and 20,000 patients in the U.S., EU, and U.K.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Its lead clinical program TSHA-102 is in development for Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies that address the genetic root cause of the disease. With a singular focus on developing transformative medicines, Taysha aims to address severe unmet medical needs and dramatically improve the lives of patients and their caregivers. The Company’s management team has proven experience in gene therapy development and commercialization. Taysha leverages this experience, its manufacturing process and a clinically and commercially proven AAV9 capsid in an effort to rapidly translate treatments from bench to bedside. For more information, please visit www.tayshagtx.com.

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