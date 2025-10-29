SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tarsus to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025

October 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that it will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 to report its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the webcast here. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the webcast and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 as an ophthalmic gel for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com
 
Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com



Southern California Earnings
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company
Earnings
BioMarin Abandons Gene Therapy Roctavian, Cuts Revenue Guidance as Voxzogo Faces Competitors
October 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Map with different syringes. Covid 19 and pandemic vaccination concept. Vector illustration
Earnings
Sanofi’s Legacy Vaccine Sales Decline As Americans Skip Flu Shots
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Earnings
MASH, Metsera Deals Send Analysts Marauding to Viking
October 23, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Earnings
‘We’re Not Done’: Roche Plans To Sustain Dealmaking Pace After 89bio
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac