Press Releases

Tarsus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Monday, February 23, 2026

February 18, 2026 
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that it will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 23, 2026 to report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the webcast here. A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the webcast and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 as an ophthalmic gel for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com


Southern California Earnings
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
