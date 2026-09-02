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Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that management plans to attend the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 8th
  • H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15th, where management plans to participate in a fireside chat at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts and additional information can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. Replays will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, both of which are in Phase 2, and IRX-101 for potential use as an ocular antiseptic.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com


Southern California Events
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
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