Press Releases

Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that management plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3rd, at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11th, at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts and additional information can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. Replays will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 as an ophthalmic gel for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com


Southern California Events
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
