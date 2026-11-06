Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 5, 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that management plans to attend the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10 th , where management plans to participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET.

Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10 , where management plans to participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18 th and Thursday, November 19 th .

and Thursday, November 19 . Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1st, where management plans to participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET.



Live webcasts and additional information can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. Replays will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea, TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, IRX-101 for potential use as an ocular antiseptic and gildeuretinol for the potential treatment of Stargardt disease.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:

David Nakasone

Head of Investor Relations

(949) 620-3223

DNakasone@tarsusrx.com