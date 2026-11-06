SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 5, 2026

November 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that management plans to attend the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10th, where management plans to participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18th and Thursday, November 19th.
  • Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1st, where management plans to participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts and additional information can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website. Replays will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea, TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, IRX-101 for potential use as an ocular antiseptic and gildeuretinol for the potential treatment of Stargardt disease.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com


Southern California Events
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Data leak kickstarts ESMO, BMS reports autoimmune CAR T death, pharma M&A outpaces 2025
October 28, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Man jumping, running, and winner holding trophy. Competition, challenge, risk and reward concept. Vector illustration.
Pancreatic cancer
EMSO 2026: Incyte a ‘firm contender’ in G12D pancreatic cancer race as early candidate shines
October 27, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Woman starts a new life. Female doing first step in the future. Girl wants to get rid of psychological problems. Concept of mental health improvement. Vector illustration
Cancer
ESMO 2026: Merck’s Kelun-partnered ADC cuts death risk by over 30% in endometrial cancer
October 26, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business Success Inspiration and motivation concept as a birth or rebirth with a blue paper origami bird emerging as a symbol of creativity and metamorphosis and an icon of change and transformation.
Prostate cancer
ESMO 2026: J&J delivers ‘immaculate’ early data for prostate cancer drug from Halda
October 26, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac