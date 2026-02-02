Targeted Genomics Launches Celiac Genetic Testing Services for Texas Physicians

Partnering with Texas pathology group enables a genetics-focused strategy to address the hidden epidemic of celiac disease

IRVINE, Calif. and SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targeted Genomics LLC , developer of GlutenID, the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared test for celiac genetics, today announced their collaboration with San Antonio based Pathology Reference Laboratory (PRL) to distribute celiac genetic testing services to Texas physicians. The testing services are performed by PacificDx Laboratory in Irvine CA and feature the GlutenID test as a “genetics first” approach for celiac disease diagnosis.

Celiac is a chronic disease driven by genetics affecting an estimated 3 million Americans. Most people with celiac disease don’t know they have it due to diagnostic delays commonly exceeding 6-10 years. Undiagnosed celiac disease can lead to serious long-term complications including nutrient deficiencies, other autoimmune diseases, infertility, and small bowel cancers.

The new genetic testing service, called CeliacDx, allows physicians to order saliva-based GlutenID testing as a triage tool which rules out celiac disease for a lifetime in individuals who are negative for the risk genes. Symptomatic patients with positive celiac genetics are at increased risk for disease and benefit from further celiac testing.

CeliacDx testing for physicians is billable to insurance and includes two components:

The GlutenID genetic test for determining whether further celiac disease testing is clinically indicated. The CeliacDx Consult, a one-page physician friendly summary of the GlutenID genetic test results.





Consumers can purchase GlutenID genetic testing on the Targeted Genomics company website and through questhealth.com. Both websites include consumer-initiated Celiac Disease Panel antibody testing for genetically at-risk individuals 18 years and older.

“We are excited to offer physician-ordered GlutenID genetic testing through our collaboration with the PRL pathology team,” said Shelly Gunn MD, PhD, Founder and Medical Director at Targeted Genomics. “The collaboration with PRL supports our mission to make celiac genetic risk information available to all individuals with or without a prescription.”

The CeliacDx offering for Texas marks the company’s first outreach to physicians with additional states planned for later this year. The expansion into physician-ordered testing furthers Targeted Genomics mission to provide individuals with access to their genetic risk information.

About Targeted Genomics

Targeted Genomics is a family-owned company committed to design and development of clinical laboratory testing for chronic disease and wellness.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Shelly Gunn MD, PhD shelly@targeted-genomics.com