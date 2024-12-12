Tanner Pharma Expands Global Access to Botensilimab and Balstilimab Through Partnership With Agenus





CHARLOTTE, N.C. & LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Agenus--Tanner Pharma, a global provider of specialty medicine access solutions, today announced a collaboration with Agenus, a leading immuno-oncology company, to provide expanded access to botensilimab (BOT) and balstilimab (BAL). Through a Named Patient Program (NPP), this initiative offers patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) and other advanced solid tumors the opportunity to access BOT/BAL based on supporting clinical evidence and medical need.

Tanner Pharma will manage access to BOT/BAL for patients in geographies that allow named patient access to investigational medicines. The NPP ensures that patients, in consultation with their physicians, can access BOT/BAL even before regulatory approval, adhering to all ethical and compliance standards.

BOT and BAL are investigational immunotherapies designed to target challenging cancers, including MSS CRC and other tumors historically resistant to immune-based treatments. Clinical outcomes have demonstrated complete pathological responses in neoadjuvant MSS colon cancer patients and durable tumor responses across multiple cancer types. These results establish BOT/BAL as a treatment option with the potential to redefine standards of care for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

About Tanner Pharma

Tanner Pharma Group specializes in delivering global access solutions for specialty medicines. Through Named Patient Programs, compassionate use, and expanded access programs, Tanner Pharma connects patients and healthcare providers with essential treatments, prioritizing ethical and regulatory compliance.

About Agenus

Agenus is a pioneering immuno-oncology company dedicated to expanding the benefits of cancer immunotherapy. Founded in 1994, Agenus has a diverse portfolio of immunological agents, including antibody therapeutics, cell therapies, and adjuvants. Headquartered in Lexington, MA, Agenus operates end-to-end development capabilities, from discovery to commercial manufacturing. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or follow @agenus_bio.

Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About Botensilimab (BOT)

Botensilimab is a human Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 blocking antibody designed to enhance anti-tumor immune responses, particularly for tumors that are unresponsive to conventional therapies. BOT primes T cells, downregulates regulatory T cells within tumors, and activates myeloid cells to induce long-term immune memory. BOT, used alone or in combination with BAL, has shown promising clinical responses in various cancers.

For more information about botensilimab trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov with the identifiers NCT03860272, NCT05608044, NCT05630183, and NCT05529316.

Contacts



Agenus Contact

Investors

917-362-1370

investor@agenusbio.com

Media

612-839-6748

communications@agenusbio.com