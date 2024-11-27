SUBSCRIBE
Tango Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2024 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that Adam Crystal, M.D., Ph.D., President, Research & Development of Tango Therapeutics, is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET.


A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the “Investors” page on the Company’s website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Sam Martin/Andrew Vulis
Argot Partners
tango@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:
Amanda Brown Galgay
SVP, Corporate Communications, Tango Therapeutics
media@tangotx.com

Massachusetts Events
Tango Therapeutics
