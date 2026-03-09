Tango Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 6, 2026

BOSTON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), today announced that, effective February 2, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Tango Therapeutics' Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option to purchase 367,500 shares of its common stock and 60,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to a new employee under Tango Therapeutics' 2023 Inducement Plan.

The Tango Therapeutics 2023 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Tango Therapeutics, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The options have an exercise price of $11.94 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Tango Therapeutics' common stock on February 2, 2026. Each option will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying such option on February 2, 2027 and as to an additional 1/36th of the remaining shares underlying the option monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to such employee's continued employment on each vesting date. The RSU award will vest as to: (i) 20,000 shares on or about February 1, 2027, (ii) 20,000 shares on or about February 14, 2028, and (iii) 20,000 shares on or about February 12, 2029, subject to such employee's continued employment on each vesting date. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of Tango Therapeutics' 2023 Inducement Plan, which was approved in February 2023, and the terms and conditions of the stock option and RSU agreements covering the grant.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

Investors and Media:

Elizabeth Hickin

IR@tangotx.com

media@tangotx.com