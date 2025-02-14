Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming March 2025 Conference Presentations

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following investor conferences:





TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 1:50pm Eastern Time (10:50am Pacific Time),

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 1:30pm Eastern Time (10:30am Pacific Time),

Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 9:20am Eastern Time (6:20am Pacific Time), and

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 12:40pm Eastern Time (9:40am Pacific Time).

The presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcasts and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

