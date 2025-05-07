SUBSCRIBE
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

May 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following investor conferences:



  • 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 10:00am Eastern Time (7:00am Pacific Time),
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 3:45pm Eastern Time (12:45pm Pacific Time), and
  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 8:40am Eastern Time (5:40am Pacific Time).

The presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcasts and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ+ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care, the Tandem logo, Control-IQ+, Tandem Mobi and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.


Contacts

Media Contact:
858-366-6900
media@tandemdiabetes.com

Investor Contact:
858-366-6900
IR@tandemdiabetes.com

