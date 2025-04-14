Taiwan’s ACRO Biomedical Gains Regulatory Approval for Its Collagen Ophthalmic Matrix, Offering New Hope for Corneal Transplant Patients

KAOHSIUNG, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan – ACRO Biomedical Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6748) announced today that its ABCcolla® Collagen Ophthalmic Matrix has received regulatory approval from Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), with registration number: MOHW Medical Device No. 008155. This milestone marks a significant advancement in regenerative medicine and provides new hope for millions awaiting corneal transplants worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 20 million people suffer from blindness due to corneal injuries or infections, yet only around 100,000 corneal transplants are performed annually, leading to a severe shortage. A report from Global Market Insights, Inc. estimates the global corneal transplant market to reach $500 million in 2024, with an expected growth to $1 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.59% from 2025 to 2033.

ABCcolla® Collagen Ophthalmic Matrix is the world’s first and only product to utilize supercritical carbon dioxide decellularization technology, ensuring the complete removal of cells and impurities from animal-derived corneal tissue while preserving its intact collagen scaffold. This innovative approach enhances biocompatibility, biodegradability, and tissue regeneration. The product has received patents in 15 countries and won the Silver Award at the 2023 National Pharmaceutical Technology R&D Awards. Notably, there are currently no similar products available in the Taiwanese market.

ACRO Biomedical has developed this product using porcine corneas, which closely resemble human corneal structure. Once all cellular components are removed, the material can serve as a biocompatible alternative to donated human corneas, reducing the risk of immune rejection. After rigorous clinical trials, ABCcolla® Collagen Ophthalmic Matrix has been proven effective for patients suffering from corneal damage caused by melting, trauma, or infections, making it a viable corneal substitute in reconstruction surgeries. The company is preparing for product commercialization to meet market demand and improve patient quality of life.

“Our vision is to address the global shortage of transplantable tissues and organs, ensuring that every patient in need of a corneal transplant can receive timely treatment,” said Dr. DJ Hsieh, Chairman and CEO of ACRO Biomedical. “This approval not only validates our technology but also brings hope to those awaiting transplantation.”

With an aging global population, increasing prevalence of corneal diseases, and rising awareness of vision health, the demand for corneal transplantation and related products is expected to grow steadily. By advancing this breakthrough technology, ACRO Biomedical aims to reduce dependency on donated corneas and restore sight for more patients worldwide. The company remains committed to ongoing innovation in regenerative medicine, striving to become a global leader in the field.

