T1D Exchange Announces 13 Real-World Data Presentations and Posters at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions

Studies underscore advances in screening, mental health, health equity, and early intervention in diabetes care.

New study examines benefits of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) using glucagon-like peptide-1 ( GLP-1 ) therapy.

Company strengthens leadership in type 1 diabetes (T1D) and T2D research, with more than 100 publications since 2020.

BOSTON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T1D Exchange, a nonprofit organization that drives meaningful research and improvement in care and outcomes in type 1 diabetes (T1D) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that new research using real-world data from its Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI) and online patient Registry will be shared during 13 presentations at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions being held June 20-23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

The studies highlight emerging trends and outcomes in diabetes care, including efforts to improve screening for T1D autoantibodies, technology usage, particularly CGMs, and the increased use of GLP-1 therapies by individuals with T2D. Drawing on data from the organization's Registry of more than 20,000 people with T1D, several presentations offer insights into clinical outcomes as well as the broader impact of the disease, including financial strain, mental health challenges, and comorbid conditions. A full list of abstracts being presented is available here .

"We are excited to unveil impactful research driven by our growing T1DX-QI network and robust patient Registry," said David Walton, Chief Executive Officer of T1D Exchange. "By uniting over 60 endocrinology clinics, data from 150,000+ individuals with T1D and T2D, and patient-reported outcomes from people with T1D and their caregivers, we're building a collaborative, evidence-driven knowledge base to expand our capabilities, deepen datasets, and generate insights that improve care for people with diabetes."

Key studies include an oral presentation exploring equitable strategies to increase CGM adoption by people with T2D, expanding on prior research in T1D:

276-OR, T1D Exchange Multicenter Study—Increasing CGM Adoption in Type 2 Diabetes on Sunday, June 22 , 3:15 - 4:15 p.m. CT in Room W185 A-D

Additionally, data from 12 studies will be presented during the General Poster Sessions on Saturday, June 21, Sunday, June 22, and Monday, June 23, from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. CT in Poster Hall F1.

"Many of our presentations this year highlight the strength of our engaged T1D community and the value of our growing Registry. Thousands of participants contributed to research that explores the financial, emotional, and clinical realities of living with T1D," said Wendy Wolf, PhD, Vice President of Registry and Outcomes Research at T1D Exchange. "Our Registry not only provides real-world, patient-reported insights, but also serves as a powerful platform for targeted study recruitment, enabling partners to accelerate research that is closely aligned with patient needs. Our Registry has helped recruit for dozens of research studies, including 16 clinical trials – with more than 10,000 Registry participants enrolled in external studies to date."

About the T1DX-QI and the T1D Exchange Registry



The T1D Exchange Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI) brings together 60+ endocrinology clinics across the U.S., collectively treating more than 150,000 people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, to identify and address gaps in care and accelerate evidence-based, practical solutions. Participating clinics contribute anonymized patient data and insights from their respective clinics, expanding the collective knowledge base and creating a unified data asset to expedite improvements in care for all people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The T1D Exchange Registry is an online longitudinal study that tracks disease progress and gathers information directly from people with type 1 diabetes and caregivers of children with type 1 diabetes. To date, the Registry includes over 20,000 participants in the U.S. These individuals share patient-reported outcomes, including data on disease management. Participants update their information annually, participate in internal research projects, and are connected to external curated research opportunities, including clinical trials. The online Registry is designed to lower barriers to participating in diabetes research, including patient populations often underrepresented in clinical studies.

The T1DX-QI and T1D Exchange Registry have contributed to more than 100 publications by T1D Exchange in leading medical journals since 2020.

About T1D Exchange



T1D Exchange is a leader in harnessing data to advance diabetes care and outcomes by driving collaborative change. Through real-world evidence and clinical data collection and analysis, its programs provide novel insights that identify gaps in care and refine best practices to improve the lives of those living with diabetes. T1D Exchange supports quality improvement and innovation through its Quality Improvement Collaborative (T1DX-QI), online patient Registry, and data-oriented research services. Through a knowledge-sharing and collaboration-focused approach, T1D Exchange accelerates real-world impact by providing clinicians, researchers, industry partners, and advocates with the resources and services they need for better decision support and population health management. T1D Exchange is a nonprofit organization established in 2010 with ongoing support from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

To learn more about T1DX-QI member clinics, click here . For more information on the Registry, visit t1dregistry.org .

