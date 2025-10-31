T-knife Therapeutics Announces Four Upcoming Data Presentations on PRAME-Targeted TK-6302 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

-- Posters will review product characterization and manufacturing data on T-knife’s lead program, TK-6302, a supercharged PRAME T cell receptor therapy that is advancing towards the clinic, with the filing of a Clinical Trial Application planned in Q4 2025



-- PRAME is a validated target and is expressed in cancers of the skin, uterus, ovaries, lungs, breasts, esophagus, kidneys, cervix, and head & neck

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) to fight cancer, today announced that four posters on TK-6302 will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place November 7-9, 2025, in National Harbor, MD.

“We are excited by our strong presence at this leading immunotherapy congress where several datasets on TK-6302, our supercharged PRAME TCR-T, will be featured,” stated Peggy Sotiropoulou, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of T-knife. “These data highlight the innovative engineering advances underpinning TK-6302 with the aim of broadening the clinical benefit of T cell therapy across diverse solid tumor cancers. By addressing key barriers such as T-cell fatigue, limited persistence, and an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, our approach is designed to generate more durable and meaningful responses for patients. It is an exciting time to be at the forefront of technological innovation, driving the next generation of transformative solutions in cancer immunotherapy.”

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Analysis of PRAME in advanced / metastatic solid tumors shows homogeneous expression, and stability between lesions, across treatment lines and upon exposure to checkpoint inhibitors Abstract Number: 27 Date: Friday, November 7 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET





Title: TK-6302, a supercharged PRAME TCR-T cell therapy containing a high affinity TCR, a costimulatory CD8 coreceptor and a FAS-based switch receptor, demonstrates preclinical safety and efficacy Abstract Number: 329 Date: Friday, November 7 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET





Title: In-depth characterization of TK-6302, a supercharged PRAME TCR-T therapy, manufactured at-scale from healthy donors and patients Abstract Number: 347 Date: Friday, November 7 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET





Title: Preclinical assessment of genome editing safety in CRISPR-engineered PRAME-targeting TK-6302 TCR-T cells demonstrates editing precision and safety Abstract Number: 330 Date: Saturday, November 8 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:35 p.m. ET



About T-knife Therapeutics

T-knife is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts) to deliver broad, deep and durable responses to solid tumor cancer patients. The company’s unique approach leverages its proprietary platforms and synthetic biology capabilities to design the next-generation of supercharged TCR-Ts with best-in-class potential.

The company’s lead program, TK-6302, is a supercharged PRAME targeting TCR-T that includes novel enhancements to improve T cell fitness and persistence, to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment, and to improve durability of response. The company plans to submit a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Q4 2025 and to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of TK-6302 in 2026.

T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts utilizing technology developed at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, is led by an experienced management team, and is supported by a leading group of international investors, including Andera Partners, EQT Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Versant Ventures. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.t-knife.com.