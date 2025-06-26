SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sysmex Corporation Receives Health Canada License for the CN-3000™ & CN-6000™ Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers

June 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic solutions, announces that Sysmex has received Health Canada license for the automated blood coagulation analyzers CN Series:

  • Sysmex CN-3000
  • Sysmex CN-6000

"Timely hemostasis testing is crucial for diagnosing patients suspected of suffering from bleeding or clotting disorders," said Dan Zortman, CEO of Sysmex America. "Sysmex's CN-Series was designed with smart workflow features and a small footprint to assist laboratories seeking to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient care while also addressing workforce challenges and optimizing resource utilization."

Sysmex CN-Series™ provides high throughput, fully automated hemostasis analyzers that are expandable to match the needs of different laboratories. Laboratories with high workloads may opt for the optional sampler that provides an expanded sample loading capacity.

To learn more about the Sysmex CN-3000 and CN-6000 systems, as well as other hemostasis reagents and products that are designed with quality and efficiency in mind, visit www.sysmex.com.

About Sysmex America

The combination of Sysmex America's new testing methods and innovative hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic systems are transforming the future of healthcare and contributing to healthier lives. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sysmex-corporation-receives-health-canada-license-for-the-cn-3000--cn-6000-automated-blood-coagulation-analyzers-302490577.html

SOURCE Sysmex America, Inc.

