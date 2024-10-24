Syros to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, October 31, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 31, 2024 to report its third quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update.

To access the live conference call, please dial (800) 549-8228 (domestic) or (289) 819-1520 (international) and refer to conference ID 07454. A webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is committed to developing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies. Driven by the motivation to help patients with blood disorders that have largely eluded other targeted approaches, Syros is developing tamibarotene, an oral selective RARα agonist in frontline patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome with RARA gene overexpression. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

Contacts



Syros

Karen Hunady

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

1-857-327-7321

khunady@syros.com

Investors

Amanda Isacoff

Precision AQ

212-362-1200

amanda.isacoff@precisionaq.com