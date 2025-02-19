Syra Health Announces Positive Preliminary Results from Syrenity Study Led by Indiana University

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) (“Syra Health” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today positive preliminary results from the clinical research study being conducted by Indiana University (IU) of its flagship mental health product, Syrenity.

A randomized clinical research study to test the efficacy of the Syrenity app is being led by Dr. Lorenzo-Luaces, principal investigator and associate department chair of Psychological and Brain Sciences at IU. The IRB-approved study enrolled approximately 135 people who expressed symptoms of moderate or more severe depression. Of the 135 people, 63 were provided access to Syrenity versus 72 people without access. The preliminary analysis of the six-week study suggested trends toward reductions in depression symptoms among Syrenity users compared to those without access to the app. Preliminary trends in overall well-being were also observed, alongside indications of increased cognitive reappraisal—or the ability to mentally reframe experiences to avoid negative emotions. There were also signs of improvement in emotion suppression (expressive suppression), an unhealthy coping strategy where a person hides their feelings to try and make themselves feel better. Participants who used the Syrenity app were more likely to show their emotions in a healthy way than non-app users.

“I’m very excited about the app because it’s one of fewer than 5% of mental health apps based on science and is being tested for its scientific merit,” said Dr. Lorenzo-Luaces. “What also sets it apart from many others, is that it targets more than one mental health challenge. People often suffer from multiple conditions, such as both depression and anxiety and the app’s ability to address both allows it to help many more people.”

A second clinical research study with additional users will be conducted in due course to test the statistical significance of these results. A detailed analysis of engagement measures and a qualitative analysis of users will be performed to further understand the app’s efficacy. The results of these analyses will help in developing additional modules, new features, and activities targeting various behavioral and mental health issues.

Of the study participants, roughly two-thirds were women, approximately 30% were racial-ethnic minorities, and about half had a bachelor’s degree or higher level of education. About 36% of the study group had yearly household incomes between $50,000 to $100,000 and 30% were unemployed at the time of the study. Most participants were not in therapy.

“We are encouraged by the preliminary results of the Syrenity research study,” said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, chair and CEO of Syra Health. “We recognize that traditional approaches don’t work for all the millions of people suffering from depression and anxiety, and we are thrilled to offer a solution that integrates psychology and technology.”

Syra Health plans to publish the results of the Syrenity clinical study in a scientific journal. Syrenity is available as a business-to-business product and for direct download by adults on the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Syra Health

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in critical areas such as behavioral and mental health, population health, and the healthcare workforce. The company’s leading-edge technology and innovative services focus on prevention, access, and affordability. With a commitment to improving health, Syra Health is advancing healthcare solutions nationwide and around the world.

About Syrenity

Syrenity is a scientifically-based mental and behavioral health app developed by Syra Health that uniquely addresses mental health needs through its dual focus on prevention and intervention. The app begins with thorough scientific assessments to identify mental health risks early. Syrenity’s sophisticated algorithms provide symptom monitoring scores, helping prevent the escalation of various mental health conditions. Tailored to each user’s needs, Syrenity offers evidence-based interventions such as cognitive behavioral therapy, targeted psychoeducation, and more. The app features an AI-driven companion, Echo, that prompts users to reflect and engage, responding with empathy and encouragement. Syrenity also generates two real-time AI reports: one for tracking progress and another for actionable insights.

Forward-Looking Statements

These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

