SynuSight-Shanghai Jiao Tong University Collaboration Published in Cell, Advancing Diagnostic Classification of Synucleinopathies

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SynuSight Biotech (SynuSight), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on innovative pipeline development for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the publication of a collaborative study in Cell with Professor Dan Li's team at the Bio-X Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

The study, titled “TPPP/p25 amyloid seeding activity as a specific biomarker for multiple system atrophy” was jointly conducted by Professor Dan Li's team at the Bio-X Institute of Shanghai Jiao Tong University; Professor Cong Liu's team at the Interdisciplinary Research Center on Biology and Chemistry, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences; and Professor Jian Wang's team at Huashan Hospital, Fudan University.

The research addresses the long-standing clinical challenges in the diagnosis and classification of synucleinopathies such as multiple system atrophy. It developed a new detection method based on the pathological amyloid seeding activity of TPPP/p25, providing a novel research foundation and technological pathway for the molecular classification and diagnosis of synucleinopathies.

Synucleinopathies are a group of neurodegenerative disorders characterized by the abnormal aggregation of α-synuclein (α-syn). Representative diseases include Parkinson's disease (PD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). In early clinical stages, these diseases often present overlapping symptoms, including bradykinesia, tremor, gait instability, balance impairment, and autonomic dysfunction. As a result, symptom-based clinical diagnosis remains challenging, underscoring the need for diagnostic tools based on disease-specific pathological biomarkers.

Although both PD and MSA are associated with abnormal aggregation of α-synuclein, they differ significantly in cellular pathology. PD is primarily characterized by α-syn aggregation within neurons, leading to the formation of Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites. In contrast, MSA is defined by α-syn accumulation within oligodendrocytes, forming glial cytoplasmic inclusions (GCIs). Building on this pathological distinction, the research team focused on TPPP/p25, a microtubule polymerization-promoting protein selectively expressed in oligodendrocytes.

Mechanistic and structural studies showed that full-length TPPP/p25 normally maintains a self-protective conformation that limits amyloid fibril formation. The CORE domain was identified as the key region driving pathological TPPP/p25 aggregation, and disruption of this self-protective conformation may promote abnormal aggregation under pathological conditions. Based on these findings, the research team designed and screened miniCORE as an efficient amplification substrate and established the TPPP/p25 seed amplification assay (TPPP/p25-SAA).

Clinical sample validation demonstrated that TPPP/p25-SAA can specifically detect pathological TPPP/p25 seeds in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from patients with MSA, with no detectable cross-reactivity to amyloid seeds associated with Aβ, tau, or α-syn. The assay was able to effectively distinguish MSA from PD, DLB, and healthy controls, supporting its potential as an MSA-specific CSF biomarker and a molecular classification tool for synucleinopathies.

SynuSight Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to innovative pipeline development for neurodegenerative diseases, with a long-term focus on the development and clinical translation of diagnostic tools for such conditions. The company has established an industry–academia–research collaboration with Professor Dan Li's team at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Going forward, SynuSight will leverage its expertise in α-synuclein PET tracer development, clinical research advancement, and translational product development to continuously drive the translation of these innovative achievements toward product development and clinical application.

About SynuSight Biotech:

SynuSight Biotech is committed to pioneering transformative diagnostic solutions for neurodegenerative diseases through cutting-edge scientific expertise and innovative technology platforms, ultimately benefiting millions of patients worldwide. SynuSight specializes in studying the misfolding and pathological aggregation of proteins such as alpha-synuclein, tau, and A-beta. By integrating cutting-edge technologies like Cryo-EM electron diffraction, helical filament imaging, and In-cell NMR spectroscopy, we have built unparalleled expertise in key neurodegenerative disease targets, unlocking new possibilities for innovative therapeutic solutions development.

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