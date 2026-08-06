Synthekine Appoints Veteran Biotech Leader Susan M. Molineaux, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synthekine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision cytokine therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Susan M. Molineaux, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Molineaux brings more than 20 years of C-level biotechnology leadership experience to Synthekine as the company continues to advance STK-012, an engineered α/β-biased IL-2 partial agonist, into late-stage clinical development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dr. Molineaux succeeds Debanjan Ray, who has served as CEO since the company’s founding and will continue to serve as an advisor to Synthekine.

“On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Susan as CEO,” said John Orwin, Chairman of Synthekine. “Her experience and leadership in late-stage oncology drug development will be critical in guiding Synthekine through its next stage of growth.”

“I’m honored to join Synthekine at a pivotal moment for the company,” said Dr. Molineaux. “Debanjan and the team have built something remarkable – a deep scientific platform and a clear path forward with STK-012. I’m excited to help guide Synthekine through late-stage clinical development and bring a new option to a population of NSCLC patients who face limited treatment choices today.”

Dr. Molineaux brings broad leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has extensive experience guiding companies through clinical development. Previously, she served as CEO and co-founder of Para Therapeutics, Inc., from April 2023 to July 2025. Before this, Dr. Molineaux was CEO and President of Calithera Biosciences, Inc., which she co-founded in June 2010, took public in 2014, and led until March 2023. Prior to this, she co-founded Proteolix in December 2003 and served first as its Chief Scientific Officer and then as CEO. Proteolix was acquired by Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in November 2009.

Previously, Dr. Molineaux held multiple senior management positions in biopharmaceutical companies, including Vice President of Biology at Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vice President of Biology at Praelux, Inc., and Vice President of Drug Development at Praecis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. She currently serves as a Scientific Advisor to Lightstone Ventures, a private life sciences investment company. Dr. Molineaux also brings considerable board experience to Synthekine. She is currently the Executive Chair of Seranova Bio, Inc. and a member of the board at Geron Corporation. She has also served on the boards of Repare Therapeutics, Inc., Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc., and Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Dr. Molineaux holds a B.S. in biology from Smith College, a Ph.D. in molecular biology from Johns Hopkins University, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Columbia University.

“The board and I would also like to thank Debanjan for his many accomplishments from founding Synthekine and leading the company over the past seven years,” continued Mr. Orwin. “Starting from Synthekine’s formation, he has built the company from its earliest stages of research and has continued its momentum through the advancement of STK-012 into a global, randomized Phase 2 study. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in Synthekine’s success, and we wish him the very best.”

"It has been a privilege to lead Synthekine and help turn an ambitious scientific vision into real medicines for patients," said Mr. Ray. "Together, we pioneered new approaches to cytokine engineering, forged partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies, and advanced STK-012 into a randomized Phase 2 study. I look forward to supporting a smooth transition and watching this team continue to redefine what cytokine therapeutics can do."

About Synthekine

Synthekine is harnessing the potential of cytokine therapeutics to develop selective immunotherapies designed to improve the treatment paradigm of cancer and inflammatory disease. Using insights on cytokine structure and function, the company engineers therapeutics designed to unlock the full efficacy potential of cytokines while avoiding their associated toxicities. Synthekine is applying principles of cytokine partial agonism and immunological specificity across multiple therapeutic areas to create a broad and deep pipeline of product candidates. These novel immunotherapies include modified cytokines and surrogate cytokine agonists. For more information, visit www.synthekine.com, and follow us on X @synthekine and LinkedIn.

Totyana Simien

Inizio Evoke Comms

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