Syntax Bio to Present New Cellgorithm™ Research at ISSCR iPSC 20th Anniversary Symposium in Kyoto

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntax Bio will present new research on its Cellgorithm™ cell-programming platform at the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) iPSC 20th Anniversary Symposium, held Oct. 20-22 at the Kyoto International Conference Center in Kyoto, Japan.

The research showed that Cellgorithm differentiated human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) toward pancreatic beta cell states in four days. The study also identified genetic 'gridlocks' that stall cells at intermediate stages of development.

The findings could support more precise control over stem cell programming and faster, more reliable and scalable production of specialized cells for therapeutic use.

Syntax Bio co-founder and chief scientific officer Ryan Clarke, PhD, and chief executive officer John Craighead, PhD, will be available in Kyoto to discuss the findings and their implications for cell therapy development. To schedule an interview, contact Matt Burns.

Oral Presentation

Title: Cellgorithms: Programming Human iPSC Differentiation With Modular, Time-Resolved CRISPRa Cascades

Presenter: Ryan Clarke, PhD, co-founder and chief scientific officer, Syntax Bio

Date and time: Oct. 21, 2026, 10:10-10:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time (UTC+9)

Location: Event Hall

Poster Presentation

Title: Cellgorithms: Programming Human iPSC Differentiation with Modular, Time-Resolved CRISPRa Cascades

Presenter: Ryan Clarke, PhD, co-founder and chief scientific officer, Syntax Bio

Poster number: 288

Date and time: Oct. 21, 2026, 6:00-6:45 p.m. Japan Standard Time (UTC+9)

Location: New Hall

About Syntax Bio

Syntax Bio is a synthetic biology company programming the next generation of regenerative medicines. Its proprietary Cellgorithm™ platform uses a CRISPR-based system to program and accelerate stem cell differentiation, transforming how cell therapies are discovered, developed and manufactured. By replacing slow, labor-intensive differentiation processes with a rapid, programmable approach that mimics human development, Syntax Bio can generate specialized cells in days or weeks rather than months, more reliably and at scale, unlocking new possibilities across the biotechnology industry. Learn more at syntax-bio.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Burns

Acumen Strategies

matt@acumen-strategies.com

518-423-5907