Synexis, LLC and Patterson Veterinary Collaborate to offer DHP(R) Technology to Animal Health Professionals Nationwide

Collaboration Advances Access to Continuous Pathogen Control as Part of Modern Veterinary Biosecurity

Synexis®, LLC, the leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Patterson Veterinary to expand access to Synexis DHP® technology for veterinary and animal health professionals nationwide.

This collaboration reflects a growing industry focus on preparedness and the need for more continuous approaches to pathogen management in indoor animal care settings. Emerging research continues to highlight the limitations of traditional cleaning protocols in managing ongoing pathogen exposure between sanitation events, particularly in high-traffic, continuously occupied indoor environments such as veterinary practices, shelters, equine facilities, and specialty care centers.

Together, Synexis and Patterson Veterinary are helping animal health professionals implement a more proactive and operationally sustainable approach to biosecurity. Through Patterson Veterinary's national reach, practices can more easily adopt Synexis DHP® technology as an added layer of indoor pathogen control that works continuously in the background to help reduce airborne and surface-level microbes in occupied spaces.

"As expectations around indoor environmental preparedness continue to evolve, veterinary professionals are recognizing that pathogen exposure doesn't stop between cleaning events," said Dennis Doyle, CEO of Synexis. "Research is increasingly reinforcing the importance of more continuous approaches to pathogen management, particularly in dynamic indoor spaces where patients, staff, airflow, and surface interaction are constantly changing. Our collaboration with Patterson Veterinary helps make that next generation of preparedness more accessible to animal health facilities across the country."

Founded in 1877, Patterson Veterinary is one of the nation's leading providers of veterinary products, technologies, and practice management solutions. Through its extensive distribution infrastructure, technical expertise, and longstanding customer relationships, Patterson Veterinary supports practices across companion animal, equine, production animal, and specialty care environments with solutions designed to strengthen both clinical and operational performance.

"At Patterson Veterinary, we are constantly evaluating technologies that help our customers navigate the evolving demands of modern veterinary medicine," said Jon Butz, Director of Equipment and Technical Service. "Synexis has helped pioneer a science-based, continuous approach to indoor environmental pathogen control that complements existing sanitation protocols while helping veterinary organizations strengthen preparedness and operational confidence."

Synexis DHP® technology - touchless, continuous pathogen control, works 24/7/365 to reduce airborne and surface-level pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Supported by a growing body of laboratory and field research, Synexis technology has demonstrated effectiveness in real-world environments across healthcare, food production, animal health, and commercial settings. Synexis technology is designed for safe use in occupied spaces and operates continuously without disrupting daily operations.

As veterinary and animal care facilities continue to prioritize preparedness, environmental consistency, and operational resilience, this collaboration provides access to a more advanced, research-driven approach to environmental pathogen control and one that works alongside existing protocols to help address risk proactively and continuously.

Synexis devices are now available through Patterson Veterinary, enabling animal health professionals nationwide to strengthen biosecurity strategies through continuous environmental pathogen control technology.

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About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with DHP® patented technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments. Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com/patterson

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com www.animalhealthinternational.com

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis

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