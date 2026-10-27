Synexis and Incubamaster Collaborate to Advance Continuous Indoor Pathogen Control Across Mexico’s Poultry Industry

Strategic collaboration expands access to Synexis patented DHP® technology, helping poultry producers strengthen biosecurity, improve hatchery performance, and support healthier production environments.

Synexis®, LLC, the leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, has announced a strategic collaboration with Incubamaster S.A. de C.V., one of Mexico's leading providers of commercial poultry, hatchery, and biosecurity technologies. The collaboration expands access to Synexis patented DHP® technology across Mexico, where together Synexis and Incubamaster are already helping poultry producers strengthen biosecurity, improve hatchery performance, and enhance operational efficiency.

As one of the world's largest poultry-producing nations, Mexico is placing greater emphasis on technologies that help producers strengthen biosecurity, maximize healthy hatch rates, improve chick quality, and optimize operational performance. Reducing bacterial contamination on hatching eggs and throughout hatchery environments has become increasingly important as producers work to improve flock health, protect production, and reduce the economic impact of disease, production losses, and operational disruptions.

For decades, poultry producers have relied on rigorous sanitation and biosecurity programs to protect birds, employees, and production environments. But pathogens don't operate on cleaning schedules. Microbial exposure can continue in the air and on surfaces between routine cleaning events, creating a persistent gap across hatcheries and production facilities. Continuous indoor pathogen control adds another layer of biosecurity by helping address that gap between cleanings.

The impact of this additional layer has been demonstrated in commercial poultry environments as well as in research. Specifically, in a large-scale hatchery producing 1.2 million chicks per week, areas treated with DHP® technology showed increased hatch of fertile eggs, lower early chick mortality, and significantly fewer Aspergillus-positive chicks. In a separate commercial broiler hatchery study, DHP® technology demonstrated hatchability outcomes statistically equivalent to formaldehyde-only treatment, with no adverse effects on chick health. Together, the findings point to a practical opportunity for poultry producers to strengthen biosecurity while supporting flock health and production performance. [1][2]

As poultry biosecurity evolves, continuous indoor pathogen control is emerging as an important complement to established sanitation practices. Synexis DHP® technology is designed to work alongside existing protocols, operating continuously in occupied hatchery and poultry environments to help reduce microbial load in the air and on surfaces 24/7/365 without disrupting normal operations. Supported by a growing body of field research, this continuous approach has demonstrated effectiveness in occupied environments, with reported outcomes including improved chick quality and hatchability, reduced odors, improved production performance, and enhanced product quality.

Incubamaster has established itself as one of Mexico's premier providers of poultry and hatchery technologies, representing many of the world's leading agricultural equipment manufacturers. Its portfolio includes advanced incubation systems, hatchery automation, ventilation, and biosecurity technologies that help producers improve hatchability, flock health, and operational performance for breeder and grandparent stock farm broilers and layers.

Through its collaboration with Synexis, Incubamaster is expanding access to Synexis patented, field-tested DHP® technology across Mexico, providing poultry producers with an added layer of continuous indoor pathogen control that enhances biosecurity and works with existing sanitation protocols.

"Mexico's poultry industry continues to advance, with producers investing in technologies that strengthen biosecurity while improving flock health and operational performance," said Federico Sanchez, Global Poultry Business Leader at Synexis. "Incubamaster has the technical expertise, customer relationships, and deep understanding of the Mexican poultry market to help us expand access to Synexis DHP® technology. Together, we can bring continuous indoor pathogen control to more producers across Mexico and support the industry's continued growth."

"Incubamaster has always been committed to bringing proven technologies to Mexico that help our customers operate more effectively," said Daniel Valdez, Owner of Incubamaster. "Synexis brings a different dimension to the biosecurity programs producers already have in place by providing continuous indoor pathogen control between routine sanitation events. We see significant potential for this technology across Mexico's poultry industry."

Under the collaboration, Incubamaster is actively deploying Synexis patented DHP® technology across Mexico's poultry industry, with multiple successful installations already in operation. Building on that momentum, Incubamaster is leveraging its extensive technical expertise, longstanding customer relationships, and deep experience supporting hatcheries, poultry operations, and integrated production facilities to expand adoption of Synexis DHP® technology throughout the country.

[1] Evaluation of Dry Hydrogen Peroxide Application in a Single Stage Hatchery on Eggshell Microbial Loads and Efficacy When Compared to Formaldehyde. University of Georgia, Departments of Poultry Science and Population Health. Published December 2023.

[2] Effects of Using Dry Hydrogen Peroxide in a Commercial Hatchery on Hatchery Performance. Poultry Science Association, Meeting Abstract. 98(1):105. Published July 15, 2019.

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About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with patented DHP® technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state governments.

Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com/incubamaster

About Incubamaster S.A. de C.V.

Incubamaster S.A. de C.V. is one of Mexico's leading providers of commercial poultry, hatchery, and biosecurity technologies. As a trusted partner to poultry producers across the country, Incubamaster represents many of the world's most respected agricultural equipment manufacturers, delivering advanced incubation systems, hatchery automation, ventilation, and biosecurity solutions that help customers improve hatchability, flock health, and operational performance. Through a commitment to innovation, technical expertise, and customer success, Incuba Master continues to bring world-class poultry technologies to the Mexican market. Learn more at www.incubamaster.com.mx.

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis

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