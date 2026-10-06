Synexis and Customate Collaborate to Advance Continuous Indoor Pathogen Control for the U.K. Poultry Industry

Strategic collaboration expands access to Synexis patented DHP® technology, helping poultry producers strengthen biosecurity, reduce operational risk, and support healthier production environments.

Synexis®, LLC, the leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology, has announced a strategic collaboration with Customate Solutions, a family-owned engineering company and trusted provider of innovative manufacturing solutions with deep expertise across the poultry industry.

The collaboration will bring Synexis patented DHP® technology to poultry producers throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, helping hatcheries, poultry farms, processing facilities, and related operations strengthen indoor pathogen control while supporting modern biosecurity strategies.

Poultry producers today face increasing pressure to maximize healthy hatch rates, improve chick quality, and strengthen biosecurity while reducing operational risk. Bacterial contamination on hatching eggs and throughout hatchery environments can directly impact hatchability, flock health, and production performance, making effective pathogen control an increasingly significant part of modern poultry operations.

For decades, poultry producers have relied on rigorous sanitation and biosecurity programs to protect birds, employees, and production environments. Yet pathogens don't follow cleaning schedules. Microbial exposure continues in the air and on surfaces between routine cleaning events, leaving a gap that scheduled sanitation alone cannot address. Increasingly, published peer-reviewed studies and field research are reinforcing the need for biosecurity strategies that extend beyond periodic cleaning to address pathogen challenges continuously.

This understanding is driving a growing demand in continuous indoor pathogen control as an important complement to existing biosecurity programs. Rather than relying solely on periodic interventions, producers are increasingly adopting continuous approaches designed to help address pathogen risk throughout occupied environments. Synexis DHP® technology is intentionally designed to operate continuously in occupied spaces, helping reduce microbial load in the air and on surfaces 24/7/365 without disrupting normal operations.

Supported by a growing body of field research, Synexis patented DHP® technology has helped customers reduce airborne and surface-level microbial load while reporting operational outcomes including improved chick quality and hatchability, reduced odors, improved production performance, and numerous additional operational benefits.

For more than 25 years, Customate Solutions has provided innovative engineering solutions to some of the United Kingdom's most respected manufacturers. With longstanding customer relationships and extensive experience across the poultry operations, the company has established a particularly strong reputation throughout the industry, supporting hatcheries, poultry producers, slaughter facilities, and meat processing operations with engineered solutions to improve operational performance.

"Poultry production is an environment where conditions can change quickly, and producers need tools that work alongside their existing biosecurity practices without adding complexity to daily operations," said Federico Sanchez, Global Poultry Business Leader at Synexis. "By bringing together Customate's deep understanding of poultry operations with Synexis DHP® technology, we're giving producers in the region a way to address pathogen challenges continuously while keeping their focus where it belongs, on healthy flocks and strong, productive operations."

"Customate has built its reputation by helping poultry producers solve complex operational challenges through innovation and engineering excellence," said Tim Parkinson, Owner of Customate Solutions. "We believe Synexis DHP® technology brings an important new capability to the U.K. poultry industry by complementing existing biosecurity programs with continuous indoor pathogen control that delivers meaningful value to our customers."

Under the collaboration, Customate will introduce Synexis DHP® technology to poultry producers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, leveraging its longstanding customer relationships, engineering expertise, and extensive experience serving hatcheries, poultry production, slaughter facilities, and meat processing operations.

As biosecurity expectations continue to evolve, the poultry industry is increasingly recognizing that effective indoor pathogen control is defined not only by what happens during scheduled cleaning events, but also by what happens between them. By combining Customate's deep poultry expertise with Synexis DHP® technology, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping producers build healthier, more resilient operations through continuous indoor pathogen control.

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About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been an industry leader delivering continuous pathogen control technology that is intentionally designed for occupied environments. Synexis makes customer environments healthier and safer with patented DHP® technology - a continuous, proactive method for reducing surface-level and airborne pathogens.

Synexis patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL2998 for zero ozone emissions and can run 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency and state governments.

Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations, appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Peer-reviewed research and other resources can be found on www.synexis.com/customate.

About Customate Solutions

Customate Solutions is a family-owned engineering company with more than 25 years of experience delivering innovative solutions to manufacturers across the United Kingdom. Serving industries including poultry, food and beverage, farming, processing, transport, aggregates, chemicals, plastics, glass, and cosmetics, Customate is recognized for its engineering excellence, technical expertise, and commitment to helping customers improve operational performance. With deep experience supporting hatcheries, poultry producers, slaughter facilities, and meat processing operations, Customate provides advanced technologies and customized solutions that help customers strengthen biosecurity, optimize production, and achieve operational excellence. Learn more at www.customate.co.uk.

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis

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