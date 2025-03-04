SynerFuse™ Proof-of-Concept Study Completed

--Study Evaluated Safety and Tolerability of Simultaneous Spinal Fusion and Implant of Neuromodulation Devices in Chronic Lower Back Pain Patients

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SynerFuse™ and its collaborators at the University of Minnesota, South Bend Orthopaedics, and RQM+ today announced the completion of the SynerFuse™ proof-of-concept study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the novel Electric Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (e-TLIF™) procedure integrating spinal fusion with direct nerve stimulation, which is designed to treat chronic lower-back pain (cLBP) and neuropathic leg pain. To bring the proof-of-concept study to completion, the team conducted one-year follow-up assessments of the study’s 15 surgery patients.

With this milestone, we advance our mission to improve patient quality of life and address the opioid crisis head on.

Data from the SynerFuse™ proof-of-concept study will be used to support the publication of peer-reviewed journal articles and to support the company’s application for breakthrough status with the FDA.

“I want to thank our principal investigators: Michael C. Park, M.D., Ph.D.*, associate professor of neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota, and Deepak Reddy, M.D., South Bend Orthopaedics,” said Justin Zenanko, SynerFuse™ CEO and co-founder. “I’d also like to thank our co-investigators leading the study: Rohan Lall, M.D., our chief medical officer and a spine surgeon with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center; Jonathan Sembrano, M.D., associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Minnesota; and Matthew A. Hunt, M.D., MHA, FRCS, FAANS, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center.”

“I am also grateful to our regulatory consultants, Sew-Wah Tay, Ph.D., and Ming-Cheng Chew at RQM+, who have been with us since the beginning of our study in 2020, ensuring our compliance and assisting us with our application for breakthrough status with the FDA,” said Zenanko.

“Currently, if patients have persistent chronic back and leg pain after a successful fusion, they may eventually become candidates for neuromodulation therapy, but typically only several years after surgery, during which time they may suffer disabling pain and opioid medication use,” said Lall. “If the SynerFuse™ e-TLIF™ procedure proves effective at lowering post-operative pain levels, as early indications have suggested, we may have a new treatment strategy that potentially dramatically improves patient quality of life and pain outcomes.”

“The SynerFuse™ proof-of-concept study demonstrated the safety and feasibility of integrating direct nerve stimulation with open lumbar or lumbosacral decompression and instrumented fusion,” said Park. “The direct placement of the electrode on the nerve also demonstrated no device-related significant adverse events. This technique could be a new treatment approach of integrating neuromodulation with spinal decompression and fusion.”

“Our experience with Synerfuse™ e-TLIF™ procedure was very positive,” said Reddy. “We saw improvement in acute postoperative pain scores as well as reduced medication usage in the first six weeks. The patient certainly found the therapy an essential part of their postoperative care and was still using it at their one-year follow-up.”

“We are pleased to be able to help SynerFuse™ in its regulatory compliance journey with the FDA and other agencies,” said Sew-Wah Tay, Ph.D., regulatory, clinical, and QA consultant at RQM+. “We look forward to the next phases of compliance and regulatory approvals with SynerFuse™ and to realizing the team’s dream of bringing the company’s novel therapy to the market so spinal fusion patients can experience superior outcomes.”

More than 93 million Americans (28 percent) report suffering from chronic low back pain.(1) With more than 500,000 procedures performed annually, spinal fusion remains a common treatment for spinal instability, albeit with a high incidence of residual neuropathic pain.(2) It has been estimated that up to 40 percent of patients who undergo spinal fusion end up with failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS), a condition resulting in significant, lingering neuropathic pain, costing the U.S. healthcare system $20B per year,(3) significantly affecting the quality of life of patients, and contributing to the opioid crisis (more than half of opioid users report back pain).(4)

About Chronic Lower Back Pain (cLBP)

About SynerFuse™

This communication contains information about an investigational product. This product is limited by Federal (U.S.) law to investigational use only. SynerFuse™ makes no claims regarding the safety or effectiveness of the unapproved investigational product. The intent of providing this information is to convey research and development initiatives underway at SynerFuse™.

SynerFuse™ Milestones

July 2018: SynerFuse™ founded

July 2019: FDA approves feasibility study

December 2019: University of Minnesota Institutional Review Board approves feasibility study

March 2020: Clinical trial agreement finalized with University of Minnesota Medical School

January 2022: First patient implanted—Dr. Michael C. Park implanted stimulator and leads, Dr. Rohan Lall implanted fusion

January 2023: South Bend Orthopaedics activated as second clinical site

June 2023: First solo procedure performed by former investigator Dr. Rohan Lall (implanted fusion with stimulator and leads)

August 2023: Second solo procedure performed by principal investigator Dr. Deepak Reddy, showing solo surgeon can learn and implement procedure outside University of Minnesota

October 2023: 15th patient implanted

October 2024: Final 12-month patient follow-up completed

About South Bend Orthopaedics

About RQM+

RQM+ accelerates medical innovation by streamlining the lifecycle of devices, diagnostics, and biotechnology products. Our expertise transforms innovative ideas into market-ready solutions, ensuring life-changing technologies reach patients faster and more efficiently.

Regulatory and Quality Consulting

Lab Services and Materials Consulting via Jordi Labs

Clinical Trials

Reimbursement

