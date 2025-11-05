Syndeio Biosciences Appoints Aaron Koenig, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syndeio Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies to restore and enhance synaptic health in CNS disorders, today announced the appointment of Aaron Koenig, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Koenig brings more than a decade of experience across neuroscience drug development, clinical care, and translational research, and retains active board certification by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN).

“Aaron’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Syndeio as we continue enrolling patients in our Phase 2 studies of lead oral synaptic modulator zelquistinel in major depressive disorder and prepare for an upcoming synapse biomarker study in Alzheimer’s disease & related dementias,” said Derek Small, Co-founder and CEO of Syndeio Biosciences. “His strong track record in advancing early- and mid-stage neuropsychiatry and neurodegeneration drug portfolios, combined with his ability to build and lead high-performing clinical teams, will be critical as we execute on our development strategy and develop a new class of therapies targeting the synapse.”

Prior to joining Syndeio Biosciences, Dr. Koenig served as Chief Medical Officer at Delix Therapeutics, where he oversaw the development of a portfolio of neuroplasticity-promoting drug candidates, including a novel biomarker clinical study in major depressive disorder. Prior to Delix, Dr. Koenig held leadership roles at Sage Therapeutics, where he oversaw the development of several neuropsychiatry programs including investigational NMDAR-targeted drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disease. Earlier in his career, Dr. Koenig was a clinical investigator at the Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and a practicing clinician at the MGH Memory Disorders Unit in the Department of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“I am thrilled to join Syndeio as we pioneer synapse-targeted therapies across neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet need. As a physician, drug developer, and researcher, I’ve seen the profound burden these conditions place on patients and families and the challenges of advancing effective treatments. I was drawn to Syndeio’s distinctive approach to synapse pharmacology and look forward to translating those insights into a new class of plasticity-enhancing therapies that may help to redefine patient care,” said Dr. Koenig.

Dr. Koenig received his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and completed a residency in adult psychiatry at the Western Psychiatric Institute & Clinic of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he also served as a Chief Resident. He went on to complete a clinical fellowship in geriatric psychiatry at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a postdoctoral research fellowship in psychiatric genetics and translational research at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

About Syndeio Biosciences

Syndeio Biosciences (derived from Ancient Greek and meaning “to connect”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies to restore and enhance synaptic health in CNS disorders termed “synaptopathies”. The company’s proprietary synapse pharmacology platform, the Boost Platform™, combines electrophysiology, behavior, and human neuronal network assays to predict clinical outcomes with unprecedented accuracy. Originally developed at Stanford University and now expanded through proprietary IP and data systems, the Boost Platform™ de-risks new synaptic agents and guides effective treatment strategy.

Syndeio’s clinical pipeline includes lead asset, zelquistinel, currently in Phase 2 development for major depressive disorder and will soon be entering a synapse biomarker study in Alzheimer’s disease, and apimostinel, currently in an investigator-led Phase 2 study for acute depression; the company also has an extensive pipeline of novel synapse-targeted agents at clinical and preclinical stages. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN with research laboratories in Menlo Park, CA & Evanston, IL. Visit us at http://www.syndeio.bio

Media Contact

Justin Chen

Ten Bridge Communications

jchen@tenbridgecommunications.com



Corporate Contact

Rob Houghtaling

Syndeio Biosciences

rob.houghtaling@syndeio.bio