Syndax to Host ASH Investor Event in Person and via Webcast on December 14, 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that the Company will host an in-person investor event, along with a live webcast, on Monday, December 14, 2026, from 7:00–8:30 a.m. CT / 8:00–9:30 a.m. ET during the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. Members of the Syndax management team will be joined by multiple key opinion leaders to discuss key data presented at the ASH meeting.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.



Syndax Contact

Sharon Klahre

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

sklahre@syndax.com

Tel 781.684.9827



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