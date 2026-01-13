SynCardia and Hydrix Enter into Development Collaboration to Advance the Emperor, SynCardia’s Next Generation Total Artificial Heart

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, today announced that on January 5, 2026 SynCardia entered into a development collaboration agreement (the “Agreement”) with Hydrix Services Pty Ltd (“Hydrix”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hydrix Limited (ASX: HYD), to commence an initial development phase for SynCardia’s next-generation, fully implantable Total Artificial Heart (TAH) technology, known as the Emperor. As a fully implantable TAH, Emperor would eliminate the use of an external driver and offer both greater convenience and increased freedom related to patient mobility.

SynCardia selected Hydrix as a development partner based on its proven expertise in complex critical engineering and its strong track record developing regulated medical devices, including mechanical circulatory support systems. The collaboration reflects Picard Medical’s focus on partnering with world-class engineering organizations capable of supporting long-term, high-value development programs for mission-critical, life-sustaining technologies.

Patrick N.J. Schnegelsberg, CEO of SynCardia Systems, commented, “Hydrix’s expertise and demonstrated track record in advancing complex cardiovascular technologies will support our shared objective of developing transformative solutions for patients with advanced heart failure. As we advance the Emperor program into its next phase of development, the structure may also allow Picard to benefit from Australian R&D tax incentives of approximately 43% of eligible expenditure, subject to qualification and review.”

“We are excited to commence this critical development with SynCardia, a highly regarded global leader in advanced heart replacement technology,” said Gavin Coote, Executive Chairman of Hydrix. “It endorses our capability to deliver complex, medical device development programs for leading international medical technology companies.”

Under the agreement, Hydrix will perform development work for Picard and SynCardia through the end of 2026 as a first phase within a broader staged development program for the Emperor. The program is structured as a multi-stage, multi-year effort advancing through defined engineering verification and regulatory milestones with continuation between stages dependent on demonstrated technical progress performance and safety validation regulatory alignment.

About Hydrix Limited and Hydrix Services

Hydrix Limited (ASX: HYD) is a powerful product innovation company. Hydrix's purpose is to enhance the health, safety, and well-being of a billion lives. The Company leverages its powerful product innovation capability across three business segments: Services: design, engineer and deliver world-first products and innovation; Ventures: invest in high potential MedTech clients; and Medical: distribute disruptive cardiovascular products.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world.

For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Investors

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC

IR@picardmedical.com