Swiss Bioscience and OrganTech sign MOU to explore strategic collaboration in hair regeneration in Europe

Schlieren, Switzerland and Tokyo, Japan - September 23, 2026 - Swiss Bioscience GmbH ("Swiss Bioscience"), a Switzerland-based life sciences company with GMP manufacturing capabilities, and OrganTech, Inc. ("OrganTech"), a Japan-based biotechnology company developing innovative technologies in hair regeneration and other fields, today announced that they have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of OrganTech's hair regeneration technologies in Europe.

The MOU follows discussions between the two companies regarding the potential combination of OrganTech's research and technology platform in hair regeneration with Swiss Bioscience's GMP manufacturing platform in Switzerland, clinical research capabilities, and presence in the European market. Within the framework of the MOU, OrganTech has selected Swiss Bioscience as its preferred strategic partner in Europe for the regulatory development, GMP manufacturing, clinical research, and potential commercialization of the conditioned medium technology.

In vitro-regenerated murine hair follicles Initial Focus on Hair Follicle Cell-Derived Conditioned Medium As an initial area of collaboration, OrganTech and Swiss Bioscience intend to explore the potential licensing and technology transfer of OrganTech's technology related to conditioned medium derived from allogeneic hair follicle cells. The companies plan to discuss a framework encompassing technology transfer, manufacturing under an appropriate GMP environment, regulatory strategy, clinical research, and potential commercialization in Switzerland and the broader European market. As part of these efforts, the companies also intend to begin preliminary scientific, technical, and regulatory assessments to evaluate potential pathways for future clinical research and technology transfer in Switzerland.

Toward a Broader Strategic Collaboration

The collaboration relating to allogeneic hair follicle cell-derived conditioned medium represents an initial step in the relationship between OrganTech and Swiss Bioscience.

Building on the progress of this initial collaboration, and in accordance with the framework set forth in the MOU, the two companies intend to continue exploring opportunities to develop a broader and long-term strategic relationship in the field of hair regeneration.

By combining OrganTech's scientific and technological expertise in hair regeneration with Swiss Bioscience's GMP manufacturing platform, clinical research capabilities, and presence in the European market, the companies aim to establish a foundation for the future development and commercialization of innovative hair regeneration technologies in Europe.

About Swiss Bioscience GmbH

Swiss Bioscience GmbH is a biopharmaceutical company based in Schlieren, Switzerland, operating a Swissmedic-authorized GMP facility with expertise in the manufacture, processing and cryopreservation of pharmaceutical-grade cell-based products. By combining GMP manufacturing and quality management with technical, regulatory, and clinical development support, the company helps advance innovative biotechnologies from process development toward clinical application and international markets.

For more information: www.swissbioscience.com

About OrganTech, Inc.

OrganTech, Inc. is a biotechnology company originating from research at RIKEN in Japan and is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies based on organ regeneration science. The company is advancing multiple programs, including hair regeneration technologies and the Bio-hybrid Tooth, with the aim of translating scientific innovation into new medical and healthcare solutions.

For more information: www.organ-tech.jp/en/

Important Notice

The MOU is non-binding and reflects the current intentions of OrganTech and Swiss Bioscience to explore potential areas of collaboration. Any definitive licensing, technology transfer, manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, or other arrangements will be subject to further discussions and the execution of separate definitive agreements between the parties.

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