SV Health Investors Acquires EpiVax

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SV Health Investors (“SVHI”), a healthcare and life sciences focused private investment firm, announced today the acquisition of EpiVax, Inc. Headquartered in Providence, RI, EpiVax is a leading bioanalytical CRO specializing in immunogenicity risk assessments for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. EpiVax has been a pioneer in pre-clinical drug development for over 25 years, serving as a trusted scientific advisor to life sciences clients. EpiVax represents a new platform investment for SV Health Investors, building on SVHI’s deep experience in outsourced pharma services.

“This partnership marks an important next chapter for EpiVax and reflects SV Health Investors’ confidence in our leadership team, differentiated capabilities, and scientific expertise,” said Annie De Groot, MD, EpiVax Founder. “We are proud of EpiVax’s reputation as an industry leader, and we are confident that SVHI is the right partner to take the company forward.”

The investment in EpiVax aligns well with SVHI’s model of partnering with founders and management teams to build industry-leading healthcare businesses. A.J. Rossi, Partner at SV Health Investors, stated, “EpiVax has demonstrated exceptional growth – and we are excited to support the management team with strategic guidance, capital, and access to our life sciences ecosystem, while preserving the company’s culture and customer-first approach.”

SVHI brings extensive sector expertise in tech-enabled pharma services, with a broad network across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Notable prior pharma services investments include Adimab, Clario (BioClinica), Celerion, and Leiters.

Rich-Henry Schabowsky, PhD, JD, EpiVax CEO, added, “The collaboration with SVHI strengthens EpiVax’s position as a leader in immunogenicity risk assessment, accelerating our growth and science-driven innovation, while enhancing our ability to support global pharma and biotech partners in improving risk and resource management and more efficiently developing regulatory-ready strategies.”

In this next chapter, EpiVax will continue expanding its capabilities and services, with the coming launch of advanced computational tools, cell-based assay applications, and broader analytical consulting services.

Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal advisor to SV Health Investors. Foley & Lauder LLP served as legal advisor to EpiVax.

About EpiVax

Founded in 1998, EpiVax is a leading bioanalytical CRO specializing in immunogenicity risk assessment for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. EpiVax’s predictive analytical software platform (“ISPRI”) and in vitro laboratory services enable life sciences companies to identify safety and efficacy risks early in drug development, reducing timelines and R&D costs. EpiVax is a scientific thought leader, validated through over 230 peer-reviewed publications, delivering actionable insights via proprietary computational tools and laboratory services. Visit www.epivax.com to learn more.

About SV Health Investors

SV Health Investors (“SVHI”) is a private investment firm dedicated to investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector. Founded in 1993 with offices in Boston and London, SVHI manages over $2.0B across multiple investment strategies. SVHI’s dedicated healthcare Growth-Buyout strategy partners with experienced management teams to accelerate the success of innovative healthcare companies across pharma services, medical technology, and tech-enabled healthcare services. SVHI combines decades of healthcare transaction and operating experience to drive long-term value creation and realize the triple aim of healthcare – higher quality care, accessible to more patients, at a lower cost. For more information, please visit www.svhealthinvestors.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or elsewhere. SV Health Investors is not utilizing this release to provide investment or other advice, and no information disclosed therein is to be relied upon for the purpose of making investment decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results and any transactions described are included as representative transactions and are not necessarily reflective of overall performance.

A.J. Rossi – Partner (arossi@svhealthinvestors.com)

Brent Faduski – CFO, CCO (bfaduski@svhealthinvestors.com)