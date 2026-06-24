Susan G. Komen® Awards $15.4 Million In Research Grants to Accelerate Breakthroughs in Breast Cancer Care

Funding Supports Innovative Research Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Technologies and Novel Therapies to Improve Patient Outcomes

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today awarded $15.4 million in grants to cutting-edge breast cancer researchers who are bringing us closer to the cures for all breast cancers. The funded projects span some of the most promising areas of research, including the use of artificial intelligence for better health outcomes and vaccine-based approaches targeting the most aggressive and deadliest forms of breast cancer.

In total, 35 researchers representing 24 leading medical and research institutions in the United States received funding. The investment includes support for long-term, well-established researchers who have made a profound impact in the field and early-career investigators whose work represents the next generation of scientific discovery and innovation in breast cancer research. In addition to advancing research on AI and vaccine development, the grants support research on breast cancer in younger populations, role of weight loss on breast cancer risk and prevention and reducing disparities in breast cancer outcomes for all.

“At a time when federal funding for scientific research is increasingly limited and complicated, Komen’s investment is helping sustain critical momentum in the search for breakthroughs. Demand exceeds currently available government funding, creating growing challenges for scientists — particularly early-career investigators — whose groundbreaking ideas often face the greatest barriers to securing support,” said Victoria Wolodzko Smart, senior vice president of Mission at Susan G. Komen.

Many of today’s most significant advances in breast cancer treatment began as bold, early-stage concepts. Continued investment in innovative science has helped us detect breast cancers earlier, drive more effective treatments and save more lives. By funding researchers at pivotal stages in their careers, Komen is helping ensure that promising discoveries continue moving forward rather than being delayed or lost.

“The researchers receiving grants from Susan G. Komen are making lasting contributions to our understanding of breast cancer and bringing the innovation and technology that’s needed to this disease so that all patients can receive the best care possible and enjoy a high quality of life after a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Ann Partridge, Chief Scientific Advisor for Komen.

Key Highlights of Komen’s 2026 Research Grants Investment:

72% of funding is dedicated to metastatic breast cancer (MBC). MBC is the most advanced stage of breast cancer and the cause of nearly 43,000 deaths each year in the U.S.

of funding is dedicated to metastatic breast cancer (MBC). MBC is the most advanced stage of breast cancer and the cause of nearly 43,000 deaths each year in the U.S. 88% is focused on precision medicine to tailor treatments to each patient’s unique biology.

By investing in research for metastatic breast cancer, health inequities and the need for more precise, personalized treatment strategies to improve care and outcomes for everyone, Komen can help discover and deploy the solutions for the greatest challenges facing breast cancer patients today.

“The treatments we rely on today were once only a dream,” said Jennifer A. Pietenpol, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Advisor for Komen. “By continuing to invest in bold, promising ideas, and in the passionate researchers who pursue them, we have the potential to drive the next generation of lifesaving breakthroughs in breast cancer.”

Recipients of Komen Grants

Recipients of Career Catalyst Research Grants

Di Martino, Julie, PhD, New York Medical College

Li, Carman, PhD, University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine

González Díaz, Eva, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Zhang, Anli, PhD, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern)

Sayaman, Rosalyn, PhD, The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco

Schrank, Benjamin, MD, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Recipients of Career Transition Awards

Ransohoff, Julia, MD, Stanford University School of Medicine

Peiffer, Daniel, MD, PhD, The University of Chicago

Karvonen, Hanna, PhD, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Recipients of Opportunity Grants

Wolff, Antonio, MD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Derksen, Patrick, PhD, University Medical Center Utrecht

Curtis, Christina, PhD, Stanford University School of Medicine

Recipients of Leadership Grants

Polyak, Kornelia, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Pietenpol, Jennifer, PhD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Ramirez, Amelie, DrPH, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

Krop, Ian, MD, PhD, Yale School of Medicine

Newman, Lisa, MD, MPH, Weill Cornell Medicine

Park, Ben Ho, MD, PhD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Troester, Melissa, PhD, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

Curtis, Christina, PhD, Stanford University School of Medicine

Tamimi, Rulla, ScD, MS, Weill Cornell Medicine

Pal, Tuya, MD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Jagsi, Reshma, MD, DPhil, Emory University

Kurian, Allison, MD, MSci, Stanford University School of Medicine

Ma, Cynthia, MD, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis

Tolaney, Sara, MD, MPH, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

McDonnell, Donald, PhD, Duke University

Domchek, Susan, MD, University of Pennsylvania

Coussens, Lisa, PhD, Oregon Health & Science University

Lin, Nancy, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Battaglia, Tracy, MD, MPH, Yale University

Shah, Sohrab, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Chavez MacGregor, Mariana, MD, MSc, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Recipients of Scientific Strategy and Programs Grants

Quinn, Kate, CFRE, American Society of Clinical Oncology

Mukhtar, Rita, MD, The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco

Welm, Alana, PhD, Metastasis Research Society

Komen is the largest nonprofit funder of breast cancer research outside of the U.S. government, having invested more than $1.1 billion in research since its founding. This work is made possible through the support of generous donors, corporate partners and communities committed to advancing breakthroughs in breast cancer care.

Read more https://www.komen.org/blog/komens-investment-breast-cancer-research-fy26-grants/ about the research led by this year’s grants recipients and previous funding from Susan G. Komen.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Amanda DeBard

Susan G. Komen

(972) 701-2131

adebard@komen.org