SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Surmodics to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on August 8

August 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results will be released before the market opens on Friday, August 8.



Given the pending acquisition by GTCR, Surmodics will not be hosting a live webcast and conference call to discuss the third quarter of fiscal 2025 financial results and accomplishments.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics also develops and commercializes highly differentiated vascular intervention medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, along with its device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s mission is to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Contacts

Jack Powell, Investor Relations
ir@surmodics.com

Surmodics Public Relations Inquiries:
pr@surmodics.com

Minnesota Earnings Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Close-up image of human hand holding wrench. Construction
Earnings
Biopharma CEOs Can’t Dodge Policy Questions as Trump Lobs Wrench into Earnings Season
August 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
FDA In Flux, Pfizer Talks to Trump on MFN, Merck Cuts 6K Jobs, More
August 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Phone headset in hands flat vector illustration. Phone as symbol of connection with customer, support or feedback. Hotline, service, media, network, help concept
Earnings
Pfizer CEO in Touch With President Over Most Favored Nation Drug Pricing
August 5, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company
Rare diseases
BioMarin Axes Pre-Clinical PKU Drug, Citing Underwhelming Immunogenicity
August 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac