Surmodics Announces PROWL Registry 160-Patient Data to be Presented in Industry-Sponsored Session at VIVA Conference on November 3

PROWL Registry evaluates the Pounce™ Thrombectomy Platform for the non-surgical removal of emboli and thrombi in the peripheral arterial vasculature. Updated safety and performance data from 160 patients with symptomatic infrainguinal vessels will be shared.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced that Dr. Sean Lyden, Dr. Joseph Campbell, and Dr. Peter Monteleone, will present and discuss updated safety and performance data from the PROWL registry on 160 patients with symptomatic lower extremity (infrainguinal) vessels treated with the Pounce™ Thrombectomy Platform. The presentation will be held on Monday, November 3rd in an industry-sponsored session at the 23rd Annual VIVA Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TITLE: Real-world Clinical Outcomes and Case Insights of the Novel Pounce™ Thrombectomy Platform: Non-Aspiration Mechanical Treatment of Acute or

Chronic Peripheral Arterial Thromboemboli

DATE: Monday, November 3

TIME: 3:15 PM (PST)

VENUE: Wynn Las Vegas, InnoSphere

Sean Lyden, MD, co-national principal investigator in the PROWL registry, is a vascular surgeon at Cleveland Clinic and is the Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Cleveland Clinic’s Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. He currently is the Principal Investigator in several international clinical trials and has authored numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Joseph D. Campbell, MD, co-national principal investigator in the PROWL registry, is an interventional cardiologist at OhioHealth in Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Campbell has participated in many multicenter clinical trials on medical devices and has published in several peer-reviewed publications and textbooks.

Peter Monteleone, MD, a lead investigator in the PROWL registry, is an interventional cardiologist and associate professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Dell Medical School, University of Texas at Austin. He serves as the director of the Ascension Seton Heart Institute Clinical Research Group and medical director for the SHI Vascular Imaging Laboratory. Dr. Monteleone has participated in multiple clinical trials.

About the PROWL registry

PROWL is an open-label, retrospective, multi-center, U.S. registry of the Surmodics Pounce™ Thrombectomy Platform for the non-surgical removal of emboli and thrombi in the peripheral arterial vasculature. The registry is collecting real-world efficacy and safety outcomes data for endovascular interventions using the fully mechanical, non-aspiration-based Pounce Thrombectomy Platform for up to 500 patients at up to 30 sites. The core lab-adjudicated study is enrolling all patients treated with the Pounce Platform, including those with shortened life expectancy, history of cancer or COVID-19, prior interventions to the target limb, and symptom duration up to and beyond 28 days.

About the Pounce Thrombectomy Platform

The Pounce Thrombectomy Platform comprises the Pounce Thrombectomy System, Pounce LP (Low-Profile) Thrombectomy System, and the Pounce XL Thrombectomy System. All are FDA-cleared, fully mechanical thrombectomy devices designed to promptly remove organized thrombus or embolus without the need for thrombolytics, aspiration, or capital equipment. They are indicated for use in peripheral arteries 3.5-6 mm, 2-4 mm, and 5.5-10 mm in diameter, respectively.

Described as “grab-and-go” solutions, Pounce Thrombectomy Platform devices are both readily deployable and simple to use. The systems are composed of three components: a delivery catheter, a basket wire, and a funnel catheter. The basket wire is delivered via the delivery catheter distal to the location of the thrombus, deploying two nitinol self-expanding baskets. The baskets capture the clot and are retracted into the nitinol collection funnel. With the clot entrained, the system is withdrawn into a minimum 7 Fr guide sheath through which the clot is removed from the body.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics also develops and commercializes highly differentiated vascular intervention medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company's expertise in proprietary surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, along with its device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company's mission is to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

