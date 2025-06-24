Supercede Therapeutics Provides Update on Novel Oral Treatment for Obesity

BELMONT, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercede Therapeutics, Inc., a startup biotech company focused on small molecule drug development, today announced preclinical efficacy data from its lead therapeutic program to treat obesity.

Combination of SPCD-4-79 and semaglutide reduced fat mass in DIO mice by up to 74% and overall body weight by up to 36%

Supercede's lead program is the development of an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Activin receptor type II (ACTRII) to treat obesity. ACTRII responds to ligands in the TGFb superfamily, including Activin, Myostatin, and Inhibin E, and induces gene expression changes in multiple tissues including adipose, liver, and muscle. Inhibition of the ACTRII signaling pathway has been shown in Phase II clinical studies to significantly reduce fat while stimulating an increase in lean body mass. Those studies (Heymsfield et al. (2021) JAMA Network Open 4(1): e2033457; and Kaplan et al. (2025) The BELIEVE Study presentation at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions) involved intravenous administration of bimagrumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting ACTRII, which is being developed by Eli Lilly following its acquisition of Versanis Bio in 2023.

Supercede's lead candidate, SPCD-4-79, is an orally bioavailable, low molecular weight compound that blocks the signaling activity of both isoforms of the Activin receptor Type II, ACTRIIA and ACTRIIB. In mice with diet-induced obesity (DIO), across a range of doses and treatment durations, SPCD-4-79 oral administration led to reductions in fat mass, liver mass, liver fat, and overall body weight both as monotherapy and in combination with the GLP-1 agonist semaglutide. As a single agent, compared to vehicle, SPCD-4-79 treatment reduced fat mass in DIO mice by up to 34%, total liver mass by up to 48%, liver fat by up to 80%, and overall body weight by up to 17%. By comparison, in these studies both low and moderate doses of semaglutide reduced fat mass by up to 39%, liver mass by up to 61%, liver fat by up to 97%, and body weight by up to 21%. The combination of SPCD-4-79 and semaglutide reduced fat mass in DIO mice by up to 74% and overall body weight by up to 36%, significantly greater reductions than with semaglutide alone, without a significant reduction in lean mass compared to semaglutide alone (8% with semaglutide alone versus 9% with the combination, in both cases primarily due to the reduction in liver mass, not muscle loss).

"We are excited about the preclinical demonstration of efficacy in DIO mice with our lead compound, both as monotherapy and especially in combination with GLP-1 agonists," said Ilan Zipkin, founder and CEO of Supercede Therapeutics. "These data provide additional motivation to advance the program through formal nomination of a development candidate and towards an IND and eventual clinical studies. We are hopeful about the promise of this novel mechanistic approach and will continue to work to provide clinical benefits for patients with obesity."

About Supercede Therapeutics Inc.

Supercede Therapeutics is developing novel small molecule therapeutics against clinically validated targets, leveraging accelerated approaches to drug discovery to advance treatments to benefit patients across a range of disease areas. The company's first program is a preclinical stage oral small molecule inhibitor of the Activin receptor Type II (ACTRII) to treat obesity. ACTRII inhibition has been shown to induce significant fat loss both as monotherapy and in combination with incretin (GLP-1) based treatments.

Supercede raised a Seed financing round in 2024 and has generated novel IP relating to ACTRII inhibition in obesity. Additional IP covering Supercede's lead compounds was licensed from Fudan University and East China Normal University (Shanghai, China), who were represented by bioSeedin.

