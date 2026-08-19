Sunshine Biopharma Receives Canadian Regulatory Approval for Enalapril, Expanding Into $25.94 Billion Global Anti-Hypertensive Drug Market

Global anti-hypertensive drug market projected to reach $37.24 billion by 2034

Enalapril is a widely prescribed ACE inhibitor used to treat hypertension, heart failure and left ventricular dysfunction

Sunshine Biopharma expects Enalapril tablets in four dosage strengths to begin shipping to Canadian pharmacies by year-end 2026

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in generic and specialty prescription medications, is pleased to announce the approval of its generic Enalapril tablets 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg and 20mg for the Canadian market. Enalapril is the generic equivalent of the brand name, Vasotec®.

Enalapril belongs to the class of medications known as ACE (Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme) inhibitors. It works by relaxing blood vessels, allowing blood to flow more smoothly and forcing the heart to pump more efficiently. The medication is widely prescribed to lower high blood pressure, reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack, and improve survival rates in patients experiencing heart failure.

According to BioSpace, the global anti-hypertensive drug market was valued at $25.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $37.24 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. According to IQVIA Pharmafocus 2028, the Canadian pharmaceutical market accounts for approximately 2.1% of the global pharmaceutical market and ranks as the sixth largest worldwide.

Sunshine Biopharma has established a robust distribution network across Canada through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc. The addition of Enalapril represents a strategic expansion for the Company into the area of anti-hypertensive as a first-line therapy. The Company anticipates that its Enalapril will be ready to ship to pharmacies by the end of 2026.

"With the introduction of Enalapril oral tablets, we're continuing to build a portfolio that delivers real impact," said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "Enalapril is essential in managing hypertension and heart failure, and this launch enhances access to dependable, cost‑effective cardiovascular treatment for patients who need it most."

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 60 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and approximately 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

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Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For more information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

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